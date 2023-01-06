Ohio EPA Accepting Applications for Environmental Education Grants

Ohio EPA is accepting Ohio Environmental Education Fund (OEEF) grant applications for education projects targeting preschool through university students and teachers, the general public, and the regulated community.

The OEEF awards mini grants of $500 to $5,000, and general grants up to $50,000, with two application cycles annually (in January and July). Application guidelines for 2023 are now posted, and the next application cycle is open. To begin the application process, applicants may submit letters of intent through OEEF’s electronic grant management system no later than Jan. 10, 2023. Completed applications must be submitted on the grant management system no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 17.



As a courtesy, OEEF staff are available to review and comment on draft applications after the applicant has completed a majority of the proposal. To request a review, call (614) 644-2873 or email oeef@epa.ohio.gov no later than a week prior to the January 17 deadline.