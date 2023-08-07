North Baltimore, Ohio

August 7, 2023 10:15 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

OB You’re Expecting
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Temporary
Briar Hill Health Update
Weekly Specials
Fiber Locator
June 2023 Left Rail

Ohio EPA Grants $1.4 Million for Recycling and Litter Prevention in Northwest Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH – Local governments, businesses, and nonprofit organizations throughout northwest Ohio are receiving more than $1.4 million this year in grants from Ohio EPA to implement recycling, litter prevention, market development, and scrap tire recycling programs. Statewide, Ohio EPA is issuing more than $6.3 million in grant funding to 99 recipients, with more than $3.7 million specifically for community and litter prevention programs.

 

All local clean-up efforts involve the work of volunteers and take place on public property. Some of these grants tie into Governor Mike DeWine’s statewide litter campaign, A Little Litter is a Big Problem, prioritizing and promoting the conversation around litter in Ohio.

 

Projects approved for funding (rounded down to the nearest dollar) include:

Ashland County Solid Waste District

$40,000

Tire amnesty event

Auglaize County Solid Waste Management District

$66,308

Drop-off recycling

Barnes Nursery, Inc.(Erie County)

$200,000

Purchase recycling equipment

Defiance County Environmental Services

$6,000

Purchase recycling equipment

De Ruijter International USA Inc. (Mercer County)

$200,000

Purchase recycling equipment

Fleck Manufacturing (Allen County)

$300,000

Purchase scrap tire manufacturing and processing equipment

Habitat for Humanity of Ottawa County

$42,840

Purchase recycling equipment

Harding Township (Lucas County)

$2,775

Litter clean-up event

Henry County Landfill and Solid Waste

$6,060

Litter clean-up

Lott Industries, Inc. (Lucas County)

$55,000

Drop-off recycling and purchase recycling equipment

Lucas County Solid Waste Management District

$70,718

Special venue recycling, purchase recycling equipment, litter clean-up and Keep America Beautiful renewal

Marimor Industries, Inc (Allen County)

$43,992

Purchase recycling equipment

Marion County Recycling & Litter Prevention

$2,000

Outreach and education

Mercer County Solid Waste Management District

$2,480

Litter clean-up events

Metroparks Toledo (Lucas County)

$28,800

Purchase recycling equipment

Oak Harbor Chamber Foundation (Ottawa County)

$6,400

Special venue recycling

Putnam County Solid Waste District

$37,376

Purchase of a Bohl forklift with rotator

R&R Tire Disposal (Allen County)

$150,910

Purchase scrap tire manufacturing and processing equipment

Richland County Regional Solid Waste Management Authority

$40,000

Litter clean-up events

Shelby City Schools (Richland County)

$3,677

Purchase recycling equipment

Toledo (Lucas County)

$100,000

Litter clean-up, tire amnesty program, and outreach and education

Van Wert Solid Waste Management District

$60,847

Purchase recycling equipment

Wood County Solid Waste Management District

$29,157

Expand and upgrade the 24/7 residential drop-off recycling program through education and outreach and purchase 17 eight cubic yard dumpsters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website