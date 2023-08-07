Ohio EPA Grants $1.4 Million for Recycling and Litter Prevention in Northwest Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH – Local governments, businesses, and nonprofit organizations throughout northwest Ohio are receiving more than $1.4 million this year in grants from Ohio EPA to implement recycling, litter prevention, market development, and scrap tire recycling programs. Statewide, Ohio EPA is issuing more than $6.3 million in grant funding to 99 recipients, with more than $3.7 million specifically for community and litter prevention programs.
All local clean-up efforts involve the work of volunteers and take place on public property. Some of these grants tie into Governor Mike DeWine’s statewide litter campaign, A Little Litter is a Big Problem, prioritizing and promoting the conversation around litter in Ohio.
Projects approved for funding (rounded down to the nearest dollar) include:
Ashland County Solid Waste District
$40,000
Tire amnesty event
Auglaize County Solid Waste Management District
$66,308
Drop-off recycling
Barnes Nursery, Inc.(Erie County)
$200,000
Purchase recycling equipment
Defiance County Environmental Services
$6,000
Purchase recycling equipment
De Ruijter International USA Inc. (Mercer County)
$200,000
Purchase recycling equipment
Fleck Manufacturing (Allen County)
$300,000
Purchase scrap tire manufacturing and processing equipment
Habitat for Humanity of Ottawa County
$42,840
Purchase recycling equipment
Harding Township (Lucas County)
$2,775
Litter clean-up event
Henry County Landfill and Solid Waste
$6,060
Litter clean-up
Lott Industries, Inc. (Lucas County)
$55,000
Drop-off recycling and purchase recycling equipment
Lucas County Solid Waste Management District
$70,718
Special venue recycling, purchase recycling equipment, litter clean-up and Keep America Beautiful renewal
Marimor Industries, Inc (Allen County)
$43,992
Purchase recycling equipment
Marion County Recycling & Litter Prevention
$2,000
Outreach and education
Mercer County Solid Waste Management District
$2,480
Litter clean-up events
Metroparks Toledo (Lucas County)
$28,800
Purchase recycling equipment
Oak Harbor Chamber Foundation (Ottawa County)
$6,400
Special venue recycling
Putnam County Solid Waste District
$37,376
Purchase of a Bohl forklift with rotator
R&R Tire Disposal (Allen County)
$150,910
Purchase scrap tire manufacturing and processing equipment
Richland County Regional Solid Waste Management Authority
$40,000
Litter clean-up events
Shelby City Schools (Richland County)
$3,677
Purchase recycling equipment
Toledo (Lucas County)
$100,000
Litter clean-up, tire amnesty program, and outreach and education
Van Wert Solid Waste Management District
$60,847
Purchase recycling equipment
Wood County Solid Waste Management District
$29,157
Expand and upgrade the 24/7 residential drop-off recycling program through education and outreach and purchase 17 eight cubic yard dumpsters