Ohio EPA Low-Interest Loan Awarded to McComb

Communities in Northwest Ohio are receiving more than $19 million in low-interest rate funding from Ohio EPA to impro April 1 and June 30, 2021. Lower interest rates and principal forgiveness will save these communities $3.97 million.

Statewide, Ohio EPA awarded more than $97.8 million in loans during the second quarter of 2021, including $17 million in principal forgiveness. Combined, Ohio communities will save almost $31 million when compared to market-rate loans. The projects are improving Ohio’s surface water quality and the reliability and quality of Ohio drinking water systems. This funding includes assistance to local health districts to help low-income property owners repair or replace failing household sewage treatment systems.

For the second quarter of 2021, McComb is receiving a $58,250 loan is to design the Church Street storm sewer interceptor from West Creek to the abandoned railroad, including storm sewer improvements to Cherry and Pleasant streets and reconstruction of Church Street between West Cooper and North streets.