Ohio EPA Offering Grants for Water Quality Projects

Ohio EPA is accepting grant applications for water quality project proposals through July 6, 2022. The grant funding is being made available through Section 319 of the federal Clean Water Act.

The Agency anticipates approximately $500,000 in federal money will be available to local governments, park districts, soil and water conservation districts, and other organizations to implement projects that improve and protect water quality and water resources in Ohio.

The projects should address nonpoint source-related impairments of water resources, including nutrients, habitat, hydromodification, and sediment. The projects must be identified in a watershed-based plan known as a Nine-Element Nonpoint Source Implementation Strategy.

Examples of eligible projects are provided in the Request-for-Proposals. Many communities have used these funds to implement agricultural nutrient reduction or water management practices (e.g. drainage water management, saturated buffers, wetland treatment systems, and two-stage ditches), stream restoration, acid mine drainage abatement, stormwater quality retrofits, and more.

Local participants may (but are not required to) provide match through cash and/or in-kind services. Ohio is providing the necessary match through state-funded projects. Applicants may apply for 60 percent to 100 percent of the total project cost. Projects have a maximum three-year period for completion.

Applications must be received no later than July 6, 2022. The application and request for proposals can be found on Ohio EPA’s website at: https://epa.ohio.gov/ divisions-and-offices/surface- water/financial-assistance/ 319-grants.

Prospective applicants should review the announcement and application forms carefully and direct questions to John Mathews, Nonpoint Source Program Manager (john.mathews@epa.ohio.gov), or Rick Wilson, Technical Program Specialist (rick.wilson@epa.ohio.gov)