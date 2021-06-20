Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Week in Review

Throughout the week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other state initiatives.
Governor DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine joined several family members in celebrating the second Inland Fish Ohio Day.
On Saturday, Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz celebrated Ohio’s outstanding inland fishing at the second Inland Fish Ohio Day at Hook Lake at Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area.
Appalachian Hills boasts more than 300 lakes and ponds teeming with bluegills, catfish, and largemouth bass.
“Ohio’s inland lakes offer wonderful opportunities to get out and enjoy a day on the water,” said Governor DeWine. “With hundreds of lakes and thousands of acres, Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area and Jesse Owens State Park and Wildlife Area are two of Ohio’s best public inland fishing locations. I encourage all Ohioans to experience the beauty and tranquility of these unique wild spaces.”
Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area is located in southeast Ohio. It provides public access to fish, hunt, and bird with 350 lakes, 63 million trees, 293 campsites, and 24 miles of the Buckeye Trail. The adjoining Jesse Owens State Park and Wildlife Area offers additional public access, and four primitive campgrounds are provided at no charge. Visitors to the Inland Fish Ohio Day enjoyed events at both locations featuring shore angling, kayak angling, and small boat fishing.
Although bluegill were primarily targeted, the biggest catch of the day was a 14-inch largemouth bass. Anglers caught more than 300 fish throughout the course of the day.
Governor DeWine and Director Mertz hosted the first Inland Fish Ohio Day at Cowan Lake State Park in Clinton County in 2019.
Ohio offers extraordinary fishing opportunities in its lakes, reservoirs, rivers, and streams. The Division of Wildlife’s six state fish hatcheries stocked 46 million sport fish in more than 200 locations in 2020, including walleye, saugeye, yellow perch, rainbow trout, brown trout, muskellunge, channel catfish, blue catfish, and hybrid-striped bass. An estimated 1.3 million Ohioans fish in the Buckeye State every year. Visit wildohio.gov for more information.
Governor DeWine speaks to the Buckeye Boys State at Miami University’s Millett Hall.
On Monday, Governor DeWine spoke with over 600 Buckeye Boys State and 440 Buckeye Girls State delegates at Miami University. Both programs are week-long immersive experiences for rising seniors in high school to learn about state and local government and citizenship. The American Legion of Ohio sponsors Buckeye Boys State and the American Legion Auxiliary of Ohio sponsors Buckeye Girls State.
Governor DeWine speaks to the Buckeye Girls State at Mt. Union’s McPherson Academic and Athletic Complex.
On Wednesday, Governor DeWine announced that the Ohio School Safety Center will award a total of $10 million in grants to fund security enhancements at K-12 public schools and institutions of higher education in Ohio.
“It’s important that we work proactively to ensure that our school buildings and grounds are as safe as possible to protect both students and staff,” said Governor DeWine. “Two new grant programs offered through the Ohio School Safety Center will help schools and universities pinpoint any weaknesses in their physical security and make needed improvements and upgrades.”
The 2021 Campus Safety Grant Program, which began accepting applications today, will award $5 million to qualifying public colleges and universities for improvements to physical security on their campuses. The 2021 K-12 Safety Grant Program, administered by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC), will award an additional $5 million to qualifying public K-12 schools for similar school safety expenses.
Both grant programs were funded as part of Senate Bill 310 of the 133rd General Assembly.
Governor DeWine created the Ohio School Safety Center in 2019. It is housed in the Ohio Homeland Security Division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety and works to assist local schools and law enforcement agencies to prevent, prepare for, and respond to threats and acts of violence, including self-harm, through a holistic, solutions-based approach to improving school safety.
On Thursday, Governor DeWine announced that the state emergency in Ohio caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted on Friday. He urged those who have not yet received the vaccine to find a clinic near them by visiting gettheshot.
Governor DeWine also released new information regarding visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Beginning on Friday, the state regulations which describe how visits should occur will be removed. This will allow residents to have more than two visitors, and there is no longer a scheduling requirement. Ohio nursing homes are expected to continue to follow federal guidance from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and both nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be expected to follow CDC guidance. A testing requirement still remains for staff members who are unvaccinated, and they will need to continue to be tested twice per week.
The Ohio Department of Aging will be hosting a series of webinars starting tomorrow morning to ensure facilities have access to all the information and resources necessary for safe and healthy operations. More information about these webinars can be found on the department’s website at aging.ohio.gov.
WOLSTEIN CENTER MASS VACCINATION CLINIC WRAP-UP
Governor DeWine announced that the team at Ohio’s Mass Vaccination Clinic in Cleveland administered approximately 258,000 doses of vaccine during the course of the 12-week clinic at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center. The FEMA-supported clinic was open 12 hours a day, 7 days a week from mid-March until its final day of operations on June 7, 2021.
Across the entirety of the clinic, nearly 50 percent of individuals vaccinated reported living in high social vulnerability zip codes. Over the final six weeks of the clinic, that percentage was 68 percent.
The clinic operated in partnership among several local, state, and federal agencies including the Ohio Department of Health, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Ohio Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Department of Defense, Ohio National Guard, City of Cleveland, Cleveland Health Department, Cuyahoga County, Cuyahoga County Board of Health, Cleveland State University, Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth, University Hospitals, and Discount Drug Mart.
Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine congratulate Sean Horning and Suzanne Ward after winning in Vax-A-Million’s latest drawing.
OHIO VAX-A-MILLION
For Wednesday’s Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing, 3,428,514 vaccinated adults entered for a chance to win $1 million and 150,187 vaccinated youth entered for a chance to win a college scholarship. This is an increase in 66,311 adult entries and 6,583 youth entries over last week.
Ohio Vax-A-Million’s newest winners joined Governor DeWine Thursday morning to discuss why they chose to be vaccinated and their excitement of being selected during this week’s drawing.
Suzanne Ward from Findlay in Hancock County won this week’s $1 million prize, and Sean Horning from Cincinnati won this week’s college scholarship prize.
“I did not have any hesitation when my age group came up to get vaccinated,” said Ward. “I would encourage anybody to get vaccinated. I think it’s the smart thing to do from a health perspective.”
“I always knew it was the best for everyone,” said Lina Horning, who is Sean’s mother and experienced having COVID-19. “I encouraged my son to do it for the safety of our community and everyone.”
There is one more Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing left and Governor DeWine encouraged all eligible Ohioans to get vaccinated and enter to win. For more information and to enter, visit ohiovaxamillion.com.
Also on Thursday, Governor DeWine issued the following statement on the developments regarding federal legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday:
“Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Today, President Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth, June 19th, a federal holiday. This action by the president also makes Juneteenth a state holiday, pursuant to Ohio Revised Code §124.19, which defines state holidays as including ‘any day appointed and recommended by the governor of this state or the president of the United States.’
“Pursuant to that statute, I also appoint and recommend Juneteenth, June 19th, as a state holiday. I also support legislative efforts to commemorate Juneteenth in the Ohio Revised Code.
“Because Juneteenth falls on a Saturday, this makes the previous business day, Friday, June 18th, the day the state holiday is commemorated. This means that most state offices will be closed and most state employees will have the day off, with normal exceptions such as hospitals and public safety.”
ODNR’s fish stocking dataset is available to the public and viewable in an interactive Ohio map and data table, allowing users to customize thier search.
Additionally on Thursday, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of InnovateOhio, announced the expansion of the DataOhio Portal with the addition of a new fish stocking dataset through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, just ahead of Ohio’s Free Fishing Weekend starting Saturday, June 19th.
The DataOhio Portal is a public-facing portal that provides more than 220 datasets and over 100 interactive visualizations to inform data-driven decision-making for state agencies and their partners. The DOP is a first-of-its-kind state technology, enabling data collaboration and sharing while also featuring enhanced security and privacy.
“Ohio lakes, rivers and streams have been stocked with over 1.5 billion fish since 1970, and most Ohioans who fish were unable to know what species and how many fish were stocked in their local lakes,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “As someone who has fished Ohio lakes my entire life, I know how valuable this information can be to anglers who are deciding where they should take their grandchildren to fish or where they might catch that trophy they’ve always wanted.”
ODNR’s fish stocking dataset is available to the public and viewable in an interactive Ohio map and data table, which allows users to customize their search by:
o Location (Ohio public waterways)
o Stocking Year (1970-Present)
o Species
o Lifestage (fry, fingerling, etc.)
o Total Stocked (total number of fish stocked)
“Millions of Ohioans enjoy fishing each year,” said Kendra Wecker, Chief of the Ohio Division of Wildlife. “We frequently receive questions about the best locations to fish, and what they might catch when they go. This new self-service tool provides direct and easy access to connect people to more destinations when fishing in Ohio.”
The additional dataset will be especially helpful for the upcoming “free fishing weekend” for Ohio residents on Saturday and Sunday, June 19-20, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio residents may fish for free in any of Ohio’s public waters, including Lake Erie and the Ohio River, during this weekend. It is the only weekend all year when those 16 years old and older are not required to obtain a fishing license to fish in the state’s public waters.The DOP illustrates the State of Ohio’s commitment to becoming more customer-centric and data-driven, ultimately allowing state agencies, programs and entities to better serve Ohioans.
Users can access the new fish stocking dataset and visualization under “Recent Datasets” or by filtering the Data Catalog by “Agency > Ohio Department of Natural Resources” at data.ohio.gov.
Governor DeWine was joined by OHSAA Director Doug Ute, ODH Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, and several Central Ohio student athletes and coaches to discuss the importance of student athletes getting a COVID-19 vaccination.
On Friday, Governor DeWine joined Ohio High School Athletic Association Director Doug Ute, and Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., to encourage Ohio high school student athletes to get a COVID-19 vaccination in order to protect themselves, to protect their teams, and to protect their season.
“We know that vaccine is our most effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and our ticket to get back to the way things used to be. For many students, that means getting back to playing sports or being involved in student activities with fewer restrictions. By getting vaccinated students will be protecting themselves and each other,” said Governor DeWine. “The vaccine is our ticket to allow athletes to live up to their dreams and compete.”
Director Ute also encouraged individuals to get vaccinated. “The number one question I get from coaches, parents, and student athletes is ‘what are things going to look like in the fall?’ I tell them we kind of hold the opportunity in our hand right now to go back to the way things were. I encourage everyone to get the vaccination so we can go back to life when kids aren’t 10 feet apart on the sidelines and athletes can high five and hug each other when they make a good play.”
The request isn’t just for student athletes, it’s for all students – those that are involved in arts, theater, debate. Dr. Vanderhoff explained that time is right to get vaccinated and be fully protected by the time practices are in full swing.
“We’re encouraging everyone that’s eligible to be vaccinated get vaccinated, said Dr. Vanderhoff. “It’s not just the way we are going to ensure we have the sports seasons, the band seasons, or ensure we have a school play, it’s also because you will be protecting some of the younger students who right now can’t be vaccinated as well as vulnerable people in your community.”
Central Ohio student athletes and coaches joined in the event encouraging other to get vaccinated.
To find a vaccination clinic near you or to schedule an appointment, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
As of Friday, there have been 1,108,528 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio. Additionally, 20,166 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths have occurred. A total of 60,125 people have been hospitalized, including 8,251 admissions to intensive care units.
