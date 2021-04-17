Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Week in Review

Throughout the week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other state initiatives.
For the sixth week, Governor DeWine toured COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout Ohio, including stops in Jefferson, Athens, and Lucas counties. To date, Governor DeWine has visited over 30 clinics statewide.
In the photo above, Governor DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine tour a vaccination site at Ohio University and speak to three students leading the effort to vaccinate every college student.
On Tuesday, Governor DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud, and Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., advised all Ohio vaccine providers to temporarily pause using the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.
This is in response to a statement by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The recommendation was made after six people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine experienced an extremely rare blood-clotting condition in the United States. The cases have occurred in women between 18 and 48 and the reactions have taken place within 6-13 days after receiving the vaccine.
The majority of the Ohio’s Johnson and Johnson doses were directed to mass vaccination clinics and to 63 public and private 4-year colleges and universities, most of which have already completed their student vaccinations.
Of the mass vaccination clinics and college/university clinics that did plan to offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week, most will proceed with their clinics by offering either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. A total of eight sites will not offer any vaccines this week as the health community works to recognize, report, and manage any adverse events related to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Other sites are referring to local partners to continue operations.
Approximately 6.8 million people have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the U.S. 264,311 of those vaccinations were administered in Ohio.
Officials within the Ohio Department of Health are following this situation closely.
On Wednesday, Lt. Governor Husted spoke to members of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber at their annual “Drive-In” event, where he discussed the state’s efforts to support businesses — big and small.
On Thursday, Governor DeWine announced that more than 36 percent of Ohioans have now received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, however, Ohio’s statewide case incidence number has reached 200 cases per 100,000 people as compared to 144 cases per 100,000 people four weeks ago. As of Thursday, there are more than 1,300 COVID-positive patients in Ohio’s hospitals.
“What we’re seeing in Ohio is a strong variant that is multiplying very quickly and is more contagious than the virus we’ve seen in the past, but we have hope, and hope is the vaccine,” Governor DeWine said. “Vaccination is how we get out of this.”
The majority of the counties with the highest incidence of cases in Ohio are in the northern region of the state which is seeing a high level of variant cases. Lucas County is currently seeing the highest occurrence of cases with 341.1 cases per 100,000 county residents.
Franklin County increased to Alert Level 4 (purple) on Ohio Public Health Advisory System due to a sustained increase in COVID-related emergency room visits, outpatient visits, and hospital admissions.
VACCINATION OPPORTUNITIES
There are a significant number of vaccine providers across the state with open vaccination appointments for this week and next week. Several sites are also accepting walk-up appointments including the mass vaccination clinic at Summit County’s fairgrounds, Franklin County’s regional mass vaccination clinic, and the Youngstown clinics at the Covelli Centre and Congregation Rodef Sholom Temple.
Ohio’s mass vaccination clinic at the Wolstein Center in downtown Cleveland is also opening a satellite vaccination clinic on Friday and Saturday in Maple Heights which has many open appointments for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
INCLUSIVE EMPLOYER TOOLKIT
Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) on Thursday announced the launch of the Inclusive Employer Toolkit designed to help employers recruit, hire, and retain employees with disabilities and foster an inclusive workplace.
Recruitment and retention are challenges for many businesses. Individuals with disabilities represent a talent pool that is often hidden and underutilized. The Inclusive Employer Toolkit, which can be used in its entirety or by section, is a guide to creating an inclusive workplace and accessing this hidden pool of talent.
“Ohioans with disabilities make excellent employees because of their loyalty and drive to be successful,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Creating an inclusive work environment and leveraging this untapped talent pool gives companies a competitive edge, and the new OOD Employer Toolkit can help give businesses the tools they need to get started.”
The Toolkit includes four main topics:
On Friday, Governor DeWine joined Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost at Lifeline of Ohio’s Donor Memorial to recognize National Donate Life Blue and Green Day, and to raise awareness for organ, eye, and tissue donation in Ohio and across the United States.
“Today in Ohio, there are more than 3,000 people who are waiting for an organ donation,” said Governor DeWine. “They are our family members, neighbors, and friends. All of us have the potential to help those in need by registering to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor.”
Governor DeWine issued a proclamation declaring April 16, 2021, as Donation Decision Day in Ohio. Donation Decision Day encourages Ohioans to talk with their families about the decision to be a donor, register their decision in the Ohio Donor Registry, and raise awareness about the lifesaving and healing impact of organ, eye, and tissue donation. In the United States 108,000 people, including more than 3,000 Ohioans, are waiting for a lifesaving transplant today.
“I believe strongly in the sanctity of life and in the ability each and every one of us have to save lives,” Yost said. “As we draw our last breath, God grants each of us the power to work miracles in the lives of others. Be a miracle worker.”
Registered donors have the potential to save eight lives through organ donation, and heal more than 75 through tissue donation. Organs that can be donated include kidneys, heart, liver, lungs, pancreas, and small intestine. Tissues that can be donated include heart valves, corneas, skin, bone, ligaments, tendons, fascia, and veins.
Ohioans age 151/2 or older who hold a valid Ohio driver’s license, learner’s permit, or state ID card can authorize the donation of their organs, eyes and tissue by joining the Ohio Donor Registry when visiting an Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) office or online at donatelifeohio.org
April is National Donate Life Month, a dedicated time to encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors, and honors those that have saved lives through the gift of donation.
Also on Friday, Governor DeWine made several appointments, including to the State Emergency Response Commission, Ohio Historical Site Preservation Advisory Board, college and university boards of trustees, among others.
As of Friday, there have been 1,050,112 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio. Additionally, 18,991 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths have occurred. A total of 54,787 people have been hospitalized, including 7,619 admissions to intensive care units.
CASE DATA/VACCINE INFORMATION
