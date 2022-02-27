Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Week in Review

For the week ending February 25, 2022….





Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement on Monday on the death of Dr. Paul Farmer. “Fran and I are heartbroken at the death of Dr. Paul Farmer, a man who has saved countless lives around the globe. “We first met Paul many years ago on a visit to Haiti when I was still in the U.S. Senate. We got to know him and learned about the amazing community health work he was doing in rural villages in Haiti and Rwanda. “He was instrumental in drastically reducing the AIDS rate in rural Haiti by recruiting and training community members to serve as health workers, who would go out and help villagers with AIDS receive and stay on life-saving anti-retroviral drugs. He proved that even in the poorest of countries, where many are illiterate, that patients could effectively take the multi-regimen of anti-AIDS pills. We visited the hospital and facilities he founded in Cange, a rural village in the east-central part of Haiti, and saw first-hand this miraculous work. “Paul Farmer was just a good and decent human being. He was a man of great passion, vision, and hope. He spent a lifetime in service to others, fighting every day for a better, healthier world for all. He touched so many lives in so many ways, and Fran and I are grateful that we had the chance to know him, to work with him, and to call him our friend. We extend our deepest sympathy to his wife Didi Bertrand and their children, Catherine, Elizabeth, and Sebastian.”

On Tuesday, Governor DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine, and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz announced that the state is awarding more than $28,000 in grants for new or improved children’s literacy trails in Ashland, Athens, Champaign, Ottawa, and Preble counties.

The grants, awarded as part of ODNR’s Recreational Trails Grant Program, will fund trail and trailhead construction, maintenance, and storybook signage for each trail. Similar to ODNR’s Storybook Trails at 11 state parks, the local trails will promote the benefits of early literacy and a heathy lifestyle.

“Developing an appreciation for reading at a young age is so important for children as they grow, and we are excited to award these grants to help more communities combine the love of reading with the love of nature,” said Governor DeWine.

“These trails give families a new and exciting way to get out and spend time,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “I’m excited that even more communities will be able to build these trails and encourage children to learn in a really fun way, all while teaching them the importance of protecting our natural resources.”

Lt. Governor Husted speaks to the OACC Governing Board during a meeting in Columbus.

Also on Tuesday, Lt. Governor Jon Husted stopped by the Ohio Association of Community Colleges Governing Board meeting at Columbus State Community College. He discussed the recent announcement of Intel coming to Ohio and the company’s workforce needs with members of the Board.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Governor DeWine issued the following statement on the death of Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla.

“Fran and I were saddened to learn this morning of the death of longtime Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla. Sheriff Abdalla was a decorated U.S. Army veteran who wholeheartedly served his community with pride and dedication for decades.

“Sheriff Abdalla’s no-nonsense personality was one of the things Fran and I enjoyed the most about him. During my time as Ohio’s attorney general, I was honored to work with him on numerous cases, including a double homicide from the 1970s that he vowed to solve. It was that unwavering determination that led to the suspect’s arrest in 2014 and the suspect’s conviction the following year.

“Sheriff Abdalla truly made a tremendous impact on Jefferson County, and he will be missed. Fran and I offer our deepest condolences to his family.”

Governor DeWine speaks to members of the media about Euclid Police Department’s recent grant award for a body-worn camera program.

On Wednesday, Governor DeWine visited Euclid to discuss the Euclid Police Department’s recent grant award of $120,275 to launch a new body-worn camera program for its officers.

Last month, Governor DeWine announced $4.7 million in body-worn camera grant funding for 109 law enforcement agencies in the state. In total, this funding will help agencies purchase around 1,700 new body cameras, as well as computer equipment, software, video storage, and more.

Governor DeWine stands alongside members of the Euclid Police Department after a press conference announcing a grant being awarded to fund a new body-worn camera program.

Lt. Governor Husted delivers keynote remarks at the Hamilton County Development Company’s Annual Economic Achievement Awards and Innovation Expo.

Also on Wednesday, Lt. Governor Husted traveled to Cincinnati, where he provided the keynote remarks at the Hamilton County Development Company’s 39th Annual Economic Achievement Awards and Innovation Expo.

The Lt. Governor also visited Kings High School on Wednesday to meet with students in the school’s Employability program, as well as staff and community members. Students in the Employability program presented Lt. Governor Husted with the Kings Hard Hat Award, which is given to stakeholders that promote workforce development and student achievement.

Additionally, the National Aviation Hall of Fame (NAHF) announced a partnership with the State of Ohio, PBS affiliate ThinkTV, national and local organizations, and regional officials to create and distribute their aviation-focused, STEAM Program Discovering Flight: Learning with the NAHF to Ohio schools most impacted by learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Through the creation and promotion of a new and exciting STEAM curriculum, the NAHF is continuing Ohio’s strong legacy of being first in flight and first in aviation innovation,” said Governor DeWine. “I applaud the Hall of Fame for its efforts to teach students about Ohio’s proud past, while also inspiring them to champion the future of Ohio-led STEAM – and specifically aviation – breakthroughs.”

In honor of the life and legacy of Medina County Domestic Relations Judge Mary Kovack, Governor DeWine ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Medina County. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of her funeral. All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.

Lt. Governor Husted speaks about the Innovate the Code bill and Intel’s investment during Common Sense Initiative’s Small Business Advisory Council meeting

The Lt. Governor was in Columbus on Thursday, where he spoke to Common Sense Initiative’s Small Business Advisory Council during a meeting about the Innovate the Code bill and Intel’s investment.

On Friday, Lt. Governor Husted, Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, announced that the 13th application period for TechCred will open on March 1st and close on March 31st.

“TechCred is helping businesses and thousands of Ohioans become more competitive,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “TechCred has become part of the job training fabric of Ohio as many companies apply to use the program regularly. As a result, we want to help Ohio’s job creators plan ahead, so we are announcing an official application schedule for the rest of 2022 that will help businesses maximize TechCred and better compete in today’s tech-infused economy.”

Since the program launched in October 2019, a total of 1,615 Ohio employers have been approved for TechCred, which will fund up to 32,269 tech-focused credentials to upskill Ohio workers. The results of the 12th round, which closed on January 31st, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Ohio’s economy is growing, and businesses can fill their tech needs by upskilling current workers and preparing new employees for careers,” Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik said. “Businesses have been successful in using TechCred to upskill their workforce.”

Also on Friday, Governor DeWine and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued a bipartisan response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Governor DeWine and Governor Walz serve as co-chairs of the presidentially-appointed Council of Governors. Both governors are committed to working with leaders at the federal level and across the nation and world to stand against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“At the direction of President Vladimir Putin, Russian forces have invaded Ukraine in violation of international law. This is unacceptable, and all freedom-loving people should stand against this unprovoked invasion,” said Governor DeWine. “Ukraine has been a sovereign and independent state since the collapse of the former Soviet Union in the 1990s. The United States and Ukraine share common values including freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people.”

“We stand with Ukraine and condemn Russia for these unprovoked and unlawful attacks,” said Governor Walz. “We stand ready to support the federal government in guiding our nation through this violent time, and I am committed to standing together with leaders at all levels of government, regardless of political party, to work towards peace. It’s time to unite, protect democracy, and work together to end this violence and hold Russia accountable.”

Additionally, on Friday, Governor DeWine announced a partnership between the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) and the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) to raise awareness about the resources available to help teens drive safely. “We want everyone on the road to make it home safely. If we put teens in controlled driving situations before they face them in real time, they will be better prepared to navigate the road safely,” said Governor DeWine. “Inexperience behind the wheel is a major factor in crashes for new drivers. Giving our young people more opportunities to practice making good driving decisions will prevent crashes and save lives.” OTSO houses the Teach Your Teen to Drive (TYTTD) website, which includes links to short videos for teens to learn how to safely enter and exit a highway, change lanes, and manage intersections. Other links feature a guide with tips and tricks to prepare for behind-the-wheel practice, Ohio driving laws and requirements, and a tool to help families track their progress and record which driving environment their teens need more practice with.

As of Friday, there have been 2,651,304 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio. Additionally, 36,580 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths have occurred. A total of 112,203 people have been hospitalized, including 13,204 admissions to intensive care units.

CASE DATA/VACCINE INFORMATION

In-depth COVID-19 data for Ohio: coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Ohio’s central scheduling system: gettheshot. coronavirus.ohio.gov

All vaccine providers: vaccine. coronavirus.ohio.gov

More vaccine information: coronavirus.ohio. gov/vaccine

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.