Ohio Governor Mike DeWine visited Springboro on Monday to celebrate the relaunch of American Battery Solutions’ Ohio manufacturing facility with added capacity to meet the growing lithium-ion battery demand.





Governor DeWine cuts the ribbon at the relaunch celebration of American Battery Solutions’ Ohio battery manufacturing facility.

Also on Monday, Governor DeWine announced that he is increasing the amount of grant funding available to help local law enforcement reduce incidents of violence in their communities.

The Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, which was initially launched last year with $8 million from the state’s operating budget, will now total $58 million with the addition of $50 million from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA).

“One of the most important things that we can do to support our law enforcement officers is to give them the tools they need to keep themselves and the public safe,” said Governor DeWine. “By significantly increasing the amount of funding available, we can help more law enforcement agencies better combat crime and protect their communities.”

The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) began accepting grant applications for the $50 million in ARPA funding today. This added funding for the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program is part of the $250 million in ARPA funds that Governor DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly dedicated to first responders in December to counter various pressing issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including increased crime rates associated with a high number of law enforcement retirements and resignations.

“When law enforcement agencies are short-staffed, they are often forced to reduce their proactive or preventative policing initiatives, which can cause crime to spike,” said Governor DeWine. “In an effort to support ongoing, proactive initiatives centered on the reduction of violent crime, funding will be available for things like recruitment efforts, retention bonuses, hiring bonuses, and payroll costs.”

On Monday, Lt. Governor Jon Husted was in Hamilton, where he visited 80 Acres Farm’s facility. 80 Acres Farm grows everything indoors, using robots and artificial intelligence.

Lt. Governor Husted pictured with members of the Great American Insurance Group and Apprenti participants in Cincinnati.

The Lt. Governor also visited the Great American Insurance Group in Cincinnati on Monday for a roundtable discussion with employees and Apprenti participants. As part of the visit, he highlighted In-Demand Jobs Week and technology jobs that pay over $50,000 per year.

Governor DeWine learns how students at Bowling Green State University test the water quality for projects, one project being an H2Ohio wetland study.

Governor DeWine visited the campus of Bowling Green State University to discuss H2Ohio projects in the northwest area on Tuesday. Governor DeWine launched H2Ohio in 2019 as a comprehensive, data-driven approach to long-term water quality improvements. H2Ohio focuses on encouraging agricultural best management practices, restoring, and enhancing wetlands, and replacing home septic systems to reduce nutrients that contribute to harmful algal blooms.

Governor DeWine speaks with state, local, and federal law enforcement officers at the newest division of the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center in Northwest Ohio.

Governor DeWine officially launched operations at the newest division of the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) on Tuesday.

The new ONIC-Toledo office is staffed with criminal intelligence analysts and computer forensic specialists who help local law enforcement agencies trace drug trafficking organizations back to their ringleaders and suppliers through intelligence-driven investigations.

“Digital evidence plays a large role in drug trafficking today, and our ONIC teams provide expert criminal intelligence support through things like cell phone analysis, cryptocurrency tracing, and dark web investigations,” said Governor DeWine. “By expanding into northwest Ohio, it’ll be more convenient for local law enforcement agencies to take advantage of this free support that has already proven incredibly useful in breaking up drug trafficking organizations.”

Governor DeWine speaks at the Marker Dedication Ceremony honoring William Hoy, a Houcktown native who has been recognized as the most celebrated deaf athlete in baseball history.

The Governor also gave the keynote address at the William Hoy Marker Dedication Ceremony in Findlay on Tuesday, which is took place during National Deaf History Month.

The marker was installed at the intersection of Hancock County Roads 8 and 26.

Lt. Governor delivers remarks at Columbus State Community College recognizing the work of the Court Appointed Special Advocate programs.

Lt. Governor Husted and Second Lady Tina Husted were in Columbus Tuesday morning where they provided remarks honoring the work of the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) programs and recognizing Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Governor DeWine speaks at the Defense Logistics Agency Suppliers’ Conference.

On Wednesday, Governor DeWine spoke at the Defense Logistics Agency Suppliers’ Conference at the Greater Columbus Convention Center to welcome Department of Defense leadership and 760 government and contactor attendees from Ohio and around the country who provide more than 2 million unique inventory parts to support multiservice land and maritime weapons’ systems.

Governor DeWine pictured with board members of the Ohio Optometric Association.

The Governor also met with members of the Ohio Optometric Association on Wednesday during a morning meeting at the Athletic Club of Columbus.

Governor DeWine announced on Wednesday that the Coalition of Homelessness and Housing in Ohio (COHHIO) will receive $2.25 million to help improve birth outcomes and reduce infant mortality by providing stable housing for low-income families.

“Together, we are ensuring that more at-risk, pregnant moms will have a roof over their heads because inadequate housing is a huge risk factor for infant and maternal mortality,” said Governor DeWine. “By removing this burden for parents, we’re creating bright futures for our children.”

The Housing Assistance to Improve Birth and Child Outcomes Program will assess the impact and effectiveness of housing and rental assistance to reduce risk factors for infant mortality, increase housing stability of low-income households with children, while improving maternal and infant health outcomes.

“Safe and affordable housing is essential to the health of our communities,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “This funding will provide housing stability and ensure that residents can prioritize their health.”

Governor DeWine announced the creation of the new Ohio Student Safety Advisory Council within the Ohio School Safety Center (OSSC) on Wednesday. The student-led Council will work to identify school safety concerns and develop innovative solutions to address them. “School safety programs are designed to protect students, so it’s important that students are given the opportunity to be a part of the conversation,” said Governor DeWine. “Involving them in the process of identifying safety concerns and creating solutions will provide Ohioans with a new and important perspective for violence prevention.” Findings from the student-based council meetings will be delivered to the Governor’s Ohio School Safety Working Group to generate statewide solutions and supports. “Being a member of this statewide council will enable students to ensure their voice is heard when it comes to school safety,” Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Tom Stickrath said. “They will learn more about student safety-related issues and help devise effective peer-driven solutions.”

Governor DeWine speaks to members of the Warren County Chamber during their meeting on Wednesday.

Lastly, the Governor spoke to members of the Warren County Chamber about Ohio’s many ongoing projects during their chamber alliance meeting.

Lt. Governor Husted speaks to members of the Governor’s Executive Workforce Board during a meeting on Wednesday.

Lt. Governor Husted hosted the Governor’s Executive Workforce Board meeting on Wednesday at ATS Industrial Automation, an industry-leading automation solutions provider, where he had the opportunity to tour the facility and learn how their automation equipment works.

First Lady Fran DeWine reads “Spend It!,” a book which teaches simple money concepts to children at the YMCA Early Learning Center West.

First Lady Fran DeWine promoted early childhood literacy and the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library program during two events in Central Ohio on Wednesday.

At the first event, First Lady DeWine was the keynote speaker at the Ohio Library Council’s Legislative Day, where she thanked Ohio public libraries for the work done to promote literacy, including the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, and support communities.

Following that event, First Lady DeWine and Ohio Department of Commerce Director Sherry Maxfield emphasized the importance of early financial literacy with preschoolers at the YMCA Early Learning Center West in Columbus.

First Lady DeWine read the book “Spend It!” by Cinders McLeod, an Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library book that was mailed out in January to 4-year-olds enrolled in the program. The book shares simple money concepts through the story about a bunny who cannot buy everything he wants with his allowance. Afterwards, Commerce Director Sherry Maxfield facilitated a short activity with the preschoolers involving “bunny money,” which was exchanged for coloring pages and crayons.

“A child who has a strong early literacy foundation will be better prepared to enter kindergarten and take on new subjects, including math and science,” said First Lady DeWine. “I’m proud to partner with the Ohio Department of Commerce to promote Money Smart Week® to some of our youngest Ohioans, because it’s never too early to teach kids about the importance of smart spending.”

First Lady DeWine tours the Ashland Pregnancy Care Center’s Boutique where new and expecting mothers can go for children’s clothes, diapers, food, and more.

On Thursday, First Lady DeWine visited three nonprofit organizations around Ohio and delivered a keynote address. She toured The Boutique at the Ashland Pregnancy Care Center, which provides infant clothes, diapers, food, and other maternity and infant supplies to expectant and new mothers, and following that, traveled to Kent to tour the Coleman Pregnancy Center and thank workers for referring clients to the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library. In the evening, the First Lady visited the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley along with Steve Chiaro, superintendent of Warren City Schools, who provided information on the school district’s partnership with the food bank. She later delivered the keynote address at the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley’s annual meeting in Youngstown.

Governor DeWine announced Friday that the Ohio Department of Public Safety will begin collecting hundreds of pieces of personal protective gear for donation to members of the Ukraine civilian territorial defense.

In March, Governor DeWine requested an inventory from local and state law enforcement agencies on the amount of surplus or expired, but still functional, personal protective gear that could potentially be donated to Ukraine. More than two dozen agencies responded to the query, offering approximately 75 ballistic and riot helmets and 840 pieces of body armor, including vests and plates.

“As Russia continues its unprovoked attack on Ukraine, citizens are stepping up to defend their country with little more protection than the clothes on their backs, and I am grateful to the Ohio law enforcement agencies that didn’t hesitate to offer their unneeded gear,” said Governor DeWine. “This is Ohio’s opportunity to provide civilian humanitarian aid to help the innocent Ukrainians who are voluntarily putting their lives at risk on the front lines. If any other law enforcement agencies have unneeded protective gear, there is still time to take part in this important statewide donation effort.”

Governor DeWine pictured with the students who attended the 2022 Youth in Government gathering at the Ohio Statehouse.

Also on Friday, Governor DeWine spoke to students for the Youth Leadership Association’s annual Youth in Government gathering that was celebrated in the Ohio Statehouse this week.

Lt. Governor Husted speaks to students and industry members at the Ohio Air Mobility Symposium.

The Lt. Governor also stopped by the Ohio Air Mobility Symposium on Friday to speak with industry members and students about how Ohio is a leader in advanced air mobility.

Lt. Governor Husted pictured with Hershel (Woody) Williams, Chairman of the Woody Williams Foundation and last surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipient.

Lt. Governor Husted also traveled to Beallsville on Friday for the dedication ceremony of the Monroe County Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.

Lt. Governor Husted and Tina Husted, Second Lady of Ohio, attended the North Central Ohio Hall of Excellence event in Shelby to honor three north central Ohio residents whose vision, creativity, and community involvement exemplify excellence in the region.

Governor DeWine with signed House Bill 188.

Governor DeWine made appointments to the Stark State College of Technology Board of Trustees, State Board of Education, Historical Boilers Licensing Board, and Ohio Housing Finance Agency this week.

The Governor also signed House Bill 188, House Bill 272, House Bill 138, and Senate Bill 47 into law, as well as Executive Order 2022-05D.