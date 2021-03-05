Ohio is First in the Site Selection

Governor’s Cup 2020 Rankings for New Economic Development Projects

Ohio hits No. 1 in projects per capita for the second consecutive year

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Site Selection, a leading corporate real estate economic development magazine, today announced that Ohio ranked No. 1 in its Governor’s Cup 2020 state economic and business attraction rankings for bringing more new corporate facility projects per capita than any other state in the nation. Ohio also ranked No. 2 among the nation for total projects overall.

“Ohio continues to attract new corporate facilities and businesses to invest here,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “In Ohio, we have a strong business community that will work alongside new companies who are looking to invest and utilize our skilled workforce.”

The state stayed at No. 1 for projects per capital based on Site Selection criteria, which measures new business projects with significant impact, including headquarters, manufacturing plants, R&D operations, logistics sites and others. Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted, and JobsOhio, as well as state and local economic development and community partners across the state, were responsible for bringing many of those projects to Ohio.

“We are number one for a reason, and that reason is we strive to have the best business and workforce friendly environment in the Midwest,” Lt. Governor Jon Husted said. “Even in the midst of a pandemic, businesses knew they could count on Ohio as a great place to invest, now and for the future.”

The Governor’s Cup 2020 rankings also place many of Ohio’s metropolitans and smaller cities and villages at the top of the nation in attracting new businesses and investments. Cincinnati, Cleveland-Elyria, and Columbus placed in the Top 10 of projects per capita with populations over 1 million.

Toledo tied as No. 1 for total projects among areas with populations between 200,000 and 1 million. Additionally, Dayton-Kettering ranked as No. 5 and Akron tied for No. 10 in the same category.

“Ohio’s number one ranking for the second consecutive year and the lofty standing of many of our communities speak to the value proposition of this state,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “Thanks to outstanding leadership, close collaboration and creativity at the state, regional and local level, Ohio once again stood out as a top destination where both businesses and families can succeed and grow.”

The state’s smaller markets are also drawing big business opportunities, as Ohio’s micropolitan—defined as one or more adjacent counties that contain an urban core with 10,000 to 50,000 people—earned 25 spots in the Top 100 Micropolitans. Site Selection named Findlay the No. 1 overall micropolitan for the seventh year in a row, with Tiffin, Fremont and Wooster placing in the Top 10 list of top project-producing micropolitan.

Site Selection has awarded the Governor’s Cup annually since 1988, based on new and expanded corporate facilities as tracked by the proprietary Conway Projects Database. Site Selection’s yearly analyses are regarded by corporate real estate analysts as “the industry scoreboard.”

To see a full list of the Site Selection honorees, visit SiteSelection.com.