August 17, 2022 10:42 am

Ohio Star Quilters Club to Meet

Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday, August 22, 9:30 am  in Findlay at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Avenue. 

The day begins with the business meeting.  Following this, Sandi Wagner will present “3 yard quilt variety show”. 

After all questions pertaining to Sandi’s program are answered, a few Ohio Star members will show and tell about their quilts.  

Face coverings are suggested for those not vaccinated.  Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 636-209-0061. 

  

