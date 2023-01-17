North Baltimore, Ohio

January 17, 2023 2:57 pm

NBX WaterShedsun
March 2020

Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet 1/23/23

Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday, January 23, 9:30 am  in Findlay at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Avenue.

 The day begins with the business meeting followed by the program “Let the Cat Out of the Bag” by Teresa Streacker where she demonstrates use of the Cat’s Cradle ruler.  She will also bring a completed quilt using this ruler. 

Face coverings are suggested for those not vaccinated.  Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 636-209-0061. 

  

