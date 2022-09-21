North Baltimore, Ohio

September 21, 2022 9:19 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Heritage Farm Fest at Carter Park
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Hiking Challenge Sept – Oct 2022
Ol’ Jenny
Briar Hill Health Update
Member Services Rep I
Update email and photo
3 panel GIF
March 2020
Weekly Specials

Ohio Star Quilters to Meet

Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday, September 26, 9:30 am  in Findlay at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Avenue.  The day begins with the business meeting. 

Following this, Melissa Lamb will teach a new way to make half square triangles as well as offer a few quilting tips.

After all questions pertaining to Melissa’s program are answered, a few Ohio Star members will show   and tell about their quilts.  

Face coverings are suggested for those not vaccinated.  Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 636-209-0061. 

  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website