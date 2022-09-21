Ohio Star Quilters to Meet

Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday, September 26, 9:30 am in Findlay at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Avenue. The day begins with the business meeting.

Following this, Melissa Lamb will teach a new way to make half square triangles as well as offer a few quilting tips.

After all questions pertaining to Melissa’s program are answered, a few Ohio Star members will show and tell about their quilts.

Face coverings are suggested for those not vaccinated. Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 636-209-0061.