North Baltimore, Ohio

May 17, 2023 1:35 pm

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Briar Hill Health Update
Fiber Locator
Logo
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
OB You’re Expecting
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016

Quilters to Meet on Monday

Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday, May 22, 9:30 am in Findlay at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Avenue. 

The day begins with the business meeting followed by a powerpoint on appliqué presented by Ann Holmes:  “No Sewing Until You Quilt It”. Ann will close her program with a trunk show of her creations.  


Show and Tell will conclude the events of the day.


Face coverings are suggested for those not vaccinated.  Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 636-209-0061. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website