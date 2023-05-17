Quilters to Meet on Monday

Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday, May 22, 9:30 am in Findlay at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Avenue.



The day begins with the business meeting followed by a powerpoint on appliqué presented by Ann Holmes: “No Sewing Until You Quilt It”. Ann will close her program with a trunk show of her creations.



Show and Tell will conclude the events of the day.



Face coverings are suggested for those not vaccinated. Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 636-209-0061.