March 21, 2023 12:29 pm

Ohio Star Quilters will Meet Next Monday, 3/27/23

Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday, March 27, at 9:30 am in Findlay at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Avenue. 

The day begins with the business meeting followed by a program presented by Connie Miller, manager of the Busy Thimble quilt shop in Bowling Green.  Connie will demonstrate the chenille quilting method. 

The day will conclude with Show and Tell. 
 
Face coverings are suggested for those not vaccinated.  Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 636-209-0061.  

