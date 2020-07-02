OHIO STATE BAR FOUNDATION WELCOMES NEW CLASS OF FELLOWS



COLUMBUS, OH (JUNE 24, 2020) – A new group of Ohio attorneys has joined the Ohio State Bar Foundation (OSBF) through its honorary Fellows Program.

“Over the last 18 years, the Foundation has welcomed more than a thousand Fellows to its family,” said OSBF President Mark Kitrick. “Our Fellows are a diverse group of caring lawyers who have volunteered to help their communities in many excellent ways. From rural towns to big cities, large firms to sole proprietors, the OSBF Fellows Program brings them together to connect, volunteer, and create their own unique plan to improve the legal system. They work hard and selflessly to make the lives of so many Ohioans easier and more equitable.”





The Foundation is thrilled to announce the members of its 2020 Fellows Class.

• David Bressman, of Dublin, is owner of the Law Office of David A. Bressman, a personal injury law firm. He is a member of the American Association for Justice, the Ohio Association for Justice, and the Central Ohio Association for Justice. Bressman has been listed by Columbus CEO as one of the area’s best attorneys and has authored multiple articles on personal injury topics.



• Christopher L. Brown, of Mansfield, serves as the City of Mansfield’s Deputy Law Director, enacting and enforcing policies and decisions of the city’s law director in both a legal and administrative capacity. Brown serves as the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division District Representative for Ohio and West Virginia and chair of their Government, Military and Public Sector Lawyers Committee. In 2019, he received the OSBF’s District 10 Community Service Award for Attorneys 40 and Under.



• Chenee M. Castruita, of Columbus, is an associate at Mazanec Raskin & Ryder Co, LPA. She focuses her practice on insurance defense litigation. Castruita was named an Ohio Super Lawyers “Rising Star” for Personal Injury: Defense by Super Lawyers magazine in 2019 and is a member of the Columbus Bar Association and Women Lawyers of Franklin County. She is involved in the Junior League of Columbus and is a volunteer with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in Columbus.



• Anna E. Davis, of West Portsmouth, is a staff attorney for the Fourth District Court of Appeals where she conducts legal research and drafts appellate court opinions. Previously, she was a staff attorney with Oths, Heiser & Miller and Ruggiero & Haas. She is licensed in both Ohio and Kentucky and is a member of the Kentucky Bar Association and the Scioto County Bar Association.



• Ian F. Gaunt, of Columbus, is an assistant Attorney General in the Ohio Attorney General’s Environmental Enforcement Section. In his role, he prosecutes civil enforcement litigation in state and federal courts, manages administrative litigation before the Environmental Review Appeals Commission, conducts rulemaking reviews, and prosecutes appeals of federal rulemaking. Gaunt is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Columbus, has volunteered with the Actors Theatre of Columbus, and has served as a mock trial judge for the Ohio Center for Law-Related Education.



• William R. Groves, of Springfield, is chancellor at Antioch University, a national nonprofit university with approximately 4,000 students and five campuses, including New England, Midwest, Los Angeles, and Seattle. Groves previously served as President of the Board of Trustees of Planned Parenthood of West-Center Ohio. He also founded an Ohio Mock Trial program at Springfield High School.



• James Hardgrove, of Pickerington, is owner of Hardgrove Law Co, LPA. He is certified by the Ohio State Bar Association as a specialist in the area of estate planning, trust, and probate, making him one of a small group of attorneys in Ohio to have earned this specialist distinction. Hardgrove is a member and past president of the Ohio Forum of Estate Planning Attorneys and is a member and past president of the Tri-County Estate Planning Council. He’s also a member of Wealth Counsel, LLC, The Advisor’s Forum, and Elder Council.



• Laura I. Hillerich, of Cincinnati, is an attorney at Crehan & Thumann, LLC. Her practice is focused on litigation with an emphasis on corporate litigation, general insurance defense, and professional liability. Hillerich is a member of the Kentucky Bar Association and the Cincinnati Bar Association, where she previously served as a member of their Ethics Committee. She is licensed in both Ohio and Kentucky.



• Jasmin Hurley, of Washington Court House, is an associate at Porter, Wright, Morris & Arthur LLP. She works in the firm’s Corporate Department where she focuses on intellectual property and corporate and business matters. A Veteran of the U.S. Army, Hurley held leadership roles in the Military Police as Platoon Leader, Executive Officer, and Battalion Plans Officer. She is a combat Veteran and a Bronze Star recipient.



• John Izzo, of Dublin, serves as Graff & McGovern, LPA’s assistant director of Government Affairs. His practice is focused on representing applicants and licensed individuals and companies before their regulatory body. Izzo also handles equine law, animal law, and family law matters, and has lobbied on behalf of clients before regulatory agencies and the legislature. He is one of only eight Administrative Agency Law specialists certified by the Ohio State Bar Association.



• Amanda J. Lantz, of Springfield, is an associate at Martin Browne Hull & Harper, focusing on family law and matters related to divorce, dissolution, custody, child support, alimony, and post decree contempt. Lantz is a member of the Clark County Bar Association and serves on the Ohio State Bar Association’s Council of Delegates. She is a member of the Springfield Foundation’s Board of Trustees, the Clark County SPCA Board, and the Gala Committee for the Mercy Health Foundation.



• Jeffrey Loeser, of Columbus, is the Ohio Attorney General’s Office of Solicitor General, Opinions Unit Principal Assistant Attorney. He served on the Board of Trustees of the Actors’ Theater of Columbus and is a volunteer for Job’s Daughters International, a female youth organization fostering leadership, charity, and character building. Loeser is also a pro bono attorney for Xenos Free Legal Clinic.



• Scott Lundregan, of Upper Arlington, is the Ohio State Bar Association’s (OSBA) Legislative Counsel and Director of Member Engagement. In his role, he manages the OSBA’s 43 committees and sections and helps them and the Board of Governors advance the association’s legislative agenda at the Ohio Statehouse. Previously, Lundregan served as Director of Policy and Deputy Chief of Staff in the Ohio House of Representatives, where he led the majority caucus’ policy team and advised the Speaker and members of the House on legislative priorities and their impact.



• Michelle Maciorowski, of Tipp City, practices family law at her firm Michelle M. Maciorowski Law, LLC. She began her legal career working for the Rural Legal Aid Society of Clark and Champaign Counties before eventually accepting a Magistrate position in Montgomery County. She has been in private practice since leaving the Court. In 2019, Michelle became an Ohio State Bar Association Family Relations Law Specialist.



• Naomi H. Maletz, of New Albany, is owner of Hazan Maletz Law Offices, LLC. The firm focuses on advising physicians, physician groups, and other health care organizations. She serves as vice chair for the Board of Directors of Lifeline of Ohio Organ Procurement, Inc., and co-chair for the Board of Education of Tifereth Israel Congregation. She previously served on the Ohio State Bar Association’s Health Care Law Committee.



• Azure’D K. Metoyer, of Columbus, serves as the staff attorney to the Honorable Stephen L. McIntosh at Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. She is a member of the Board of Trustees for the United Way of Central Ohio and the immediate-past chair of L.I.N.C., a young professional philanthropy group affiliated with the United Way of Central Ohio. Metoyer currently serves as President of the John Mercer Langston Bar Association.



• Andromeda Morrison, of Gahanna, serves as the director of Skill Games for the Ohio Casino Control Commission, overseeing the commission’s regulation of skill-based games. She is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association’s Liquor and Gaming Law Committee, Access to Justice Committee, and Women in the Law Committee. Morrison is also a mentor for the Supreme Court of Ohio Lawyer to Lawyer Mentoring Program.



• Elizabeth Mote, of Columbus, is a partner at Kitrick, Lewis & Harris Co, LPA. She focuses primarily on serious injury and wrongful death claims and other complex consumer matters. Mote serves as vice chair for the Ohio State Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Section and is a member of Women Lawyers of Franklin County. She also serves on the Capital University Law School Alumni Board and the Columbus Academy Alumni Board.



• Stephen A. Moyer, of Westerville, is owner of Moyer Law Offices, LPA, where he focuses on business law, probate litigation, real estate law, among other areas. He is a volunteer for Faith Mission, Southeastern Ohio Lutheran Relief, and YWCA Family Shelter. Moyer also previously served as president of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Westerville Church Council.



• Will Nesbitt, of Columbus, is a partner at Koffel, Brininger & Nesbitt, where he focuses on criminal defense in Ohio state courts and federal court. He is the current criminal law committee chair for the Central Ohio Association for Justice and has been recognized as a Top Lawyer by Columbus CEO. Nesbitt is also actively involved with the Kiwanis Club of Dublin.



• Elizabeth Orlando, of Dayton, serves as the assistant prosecuting attorney for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. She served on the Board of Directors for the Dayton YWCA and is currently the Chair of the Fundraising and Marketing Committee for the organization. Orlando has received Sinclair Community College’s Soche Faculty Excellence Award and the Sinclair Service Learning Award.



• Kelly C. Parks, of Columbus, is a founding partner of Parks and Meade, LLC. At the firm, he focuses on domestic and family law, estate planning, trusts, guardianships, and probate. He graduated from The Ohio State University and received his Juris Doctor from Capital University Law School.



• Jonathan Scandling, of Rocky River, is an associate at Frantz Ward. He focuses his practice on the representation of management in all aspects of labor and employment law. Scandling is a member of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association and the Cleveland Employment Inns of Court. He is also regularly published in the Frantz Ward Labor and Employment Blog.



• Kerstin E. Sjoberg, of Worthington, is the executive director of Disability Rights Ohio. She serves as Chair of the Ohio State Bar Association’s Access to Justice Committee and Chair of the Columbus Bar Association’s Pro Bono Committee. Sjoberg is also a trainer for the National Disability Rights Network and Legal Aid training organization.



• Corey J. Speweik, of Bowling Green, is owner of Speweik Law, Ltd, where his primary focus is in criminal prosecution and representation of municipalities and nonprofit organizations. Previously, he was also the assistant prosecutor for the City of Perrysburg and surrounding non-incorporated areas. Speweik is past president of the Wood County Bar Association and a past board member of the American Inns of Court.



• Christopher T. Teodosio, of Munroe Falls, is a partner at Brouse McDowell. He serves as president of the Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial Foundation and as secretary of the Sir Thomas More Award Committee. Teodosio is a board member of Community Legal Aid and a member of the Blossom Committee of The Cleveland Orchestra. This past spring, he received the OSBF’s District 9 Community Service Award for Attorneys 40 and Under.



• Stephanie Dutchess Trudeau, of Cleveland, is a retired partner of Ulmer & Berne, LLP. She has been named to The Best Lawyers in America and as one of the Top 50 Women Attorneys in the state of Ohio and Top 25 Women Attorneys in Cleveland by Ohio Super Lawyers. Trudeau currently serves as President of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation (CMBF) and as a CMBF Fellow and Trustee.



• Laura L. Wallerstein, of Akron, is a shareholder at Roetzel & Andress, focusing her practice on real estate transactions, including conveyancing, financial services, property transfer, and condominium and association matters. She is a board member of the American Red Cross of Greater Akron and Mahoning Valley and a mentor for the Ohio Supreme Court’s Lawyer to Lawyer Program. Wallerstein is a past recipient of the OSBF’s District 11 Community Service Award for Attorneys 40 and Under.



• Jay R. Wampler, of West Chester, serves as Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office Assistant Prosecutor and principal attorney at the Wampler Law Firm, LLC. He is a member of the Federal Bar Association and the Cincinnati Bar Association, where he serves on the Membership and Development Committee and Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee. Wampler previously served as Hope’s Closet Board Chair, Vice Chair, and Treasurer.



• Tabitha M. Woodruff, of Columbus, is a staff attorney with the Domestic Team at the Legal Aid Society of Columbus. Since 2009, she has served in a volunteer capacity as the Legislative Advocacy Chair of the Central Ohio Rescue and Restore Coalition. In that time, due in part to her work, Ohio became the 47th state to make human trafficking a felony under state law. Woodruff is also a member of the CHOICES for Victims of Domestic Violence Collaborative Board.

Editor’s note: Tabitha is the daughter of Tim and Tammy Woodruff of Risingsun, formerly of North Baltimore. She is the granddaughter of Mary Woodruff of NB, and has many extended family members here also. Congratulations, Tabitha!





• Magistrate Nikole E. Xarhoulacos, of Springsboro, serves in the Montgomery County Juvenile Court, conducting hearings and presiding over the Family Treatment Court, a nationally recognized specialized docket working towards reunification, while supporting parents in the recovery process. She is a past board member of A.C.T.I.ON. Adoption Agency and the Dayton Ballet Advisory.



“Our Fellows put the needs of others first by giving their time and talent to help other Ohioans understand and navigate our legal system,” said OSBF Executive Director Lori Keating. “As a part of the OSBF, the 2020 Fellows will have the opportunity to volunteer with our grantees, present to students on important law-related topics, and directly contribute to the Foundation’s grantmaking efforts.”



A new class of civic-minded attorneys are welcomed into the Foundation each year. All Fellows must be nominated by a peer, or self-nominate, and be a member of the Ohio State Bar Association. All nominees are reviewed by the OSBF Board of Trustees before committing their time and pledging financial support to fuel the Foundation’s statewide grantmaking program.



