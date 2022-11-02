North Baltimore, Ohio

November 2, 2022 4:34 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Logo
WCCOA Social Services Nurse
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
OB You’re Expecting
Geo Cache
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny
Fiber Locator
Hiking Challenge Sept – Oct 2022
Weekly Specials
March 2020

Ohio State Highway Patrol: Public Survey Underway

 

Columbus – Throughout the month of November, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is conducting an online survey to identify traffic safety concerns and obtain feedback about interactions with the agency.

The 2022 Public Survey is anonymous and takes approximately five minutes to complete. The survey is designed to be used as a platform for organizational learning, asking specific questions related to traffic safety issues and previous interactions with OSHP employees. The survey is created in accordance with standards of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA

OSHP is committed to providing professional law enforcement services focused on deterring crime and promoting traffic safety to improve the quality of life for the citizens and visitors of Ohio. Please consider taking the survey to help us better serve you.

To take the survey please click the link above or visit: https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website