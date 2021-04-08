Ohio State Highway Patrol unveils new OVI Dashboard

COLUMBUS – Motorists operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs, alcohol or a combination of them (OVI) continue to threaten the safety and security of citizens across Ohio every day. In an effort to curb these violations, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has released a new dashboard devoted to OVI enforcement and education. The OVI Dashboard is a detailed view of impaired driving crashes and violations across Ohio, and the important work that troopers, Ohio Investigative Unit agents, and our law enforcement partners around the state are doing to reduce the impact of this dangerous and deadly crime. The OVI Dashboard can be viewed at: http://www.OVIDashboard.ohio. gov “There is never a good excuse for impaired driving, yet there are drivers who choose to get behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol every day,” said Governor DeWine. “By launching this new dashboard, we hope to enhance the public’s understanding of how often OVI crashes are happening and where they’re taking place.” The new OVI Dashboard is a part of the Ohio Statistics and Analytics for Traffic Safety (OSTATS), a series of internal and public-facing dashboards dedicated to exploration, analysis, and visualization of crash data across Ohio. Users of the public-facing OVI Dashboard have the ability to filter data, find specific county and route statistics and get a front seat view of what our troopers do every day to stop impaired driving. In addition, an interactive map shows videos of troopers enforcing OVI violations. “We recognize alcohol and drug-impaired driving remains a top safety concern for Ohioans and people traveling through our state,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “This new Dashboard furthers the Patrol’s prioritization to protecting innocent lives from this devastating crime and is a new tool for the public and our troopers, who are arresting impaired drivers through focused enforcement every day.” The Patrol is dedicated to using every available resource to make our roadways safer. Drug Recognition Experts (DRE) add to Ohio’s OVI enforcement by utilizing a standardized and systematic process to examine drivers who may be under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or a combination of them. OVI task forces with partnering agencies are also shown on the dashboard, listing partnering agencies in participating counties. Since 2016, there have been over 71,000 crashes in Ohio attributed to impaired driving, with 2,349 of them being fatal. During the same timeframe, troopers issued over 123,000 OVI citations, with 31% of those being to repeat offenders. As warmer months draw near, safety for everyone driving on Ohio roadways will be an important focus for the Patrol. Motorists are reminded to follow speed limits, always buckle up, and never drive impaired or distracted. If you see dangerous driving, safely call #677 to contact a local Patrol post.