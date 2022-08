Thursday, August 11, the Ohio Treatment Center in NB, (old B & N) will give away a free overflow of clothing they have received.

They are located at 115 W. State St. North Baltimore, Ohio, 45872.

The event will be Thursday, August 11, 2022 – – – 9:30 – 11 am and 12:30 – 2 pm.

“The community has been so generous in giving when needed that we’d like to use this as an opportunity to give back what cannot be used here!”

All clothing will be free.

Free refreshments.