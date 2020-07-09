Ohio Turnpike extends deadline for W82TXT Teen Video Contest 

BEREA – The Ohio Turnpike today (Tuesday July 7)announced a new deadline of midnight on Labor Day for its fun and influential video contest for high schoolers to discourage distracted driving.

Students entering grades 9-12 and graduating seniors can encourage their peers to drive safely and win some great prizes by participating in the 3rd annual “W82TXT” Teen Video Contest.

By producing and submitting a video, high schoolers can have fun, help spread awareness about the dangers of distracted driving and compete for these great prizes:

12-Month Adobe Creative Cloud Subscription

Pocket Projector

Apple Watch

AirPods Pro

PlusUs LifeCard Power Bank

$250 Amazon Gift Card

The grand prize winner also will get to choose a booster club at their school, to which the Ohio Turnpike will donate $500!

“Law enforcement and transportation agencies across the nation have been reporting less traffic during the pandemic restrictions. Some dangerous drivers, however, are using this opportunity to speed and drive while distracted. This is a major problem,” said Ferzan M. Ahmed, P.E., Executive Director. “Please team up with friends but practice social distancing and wear masks when necessary to protect each other. Get creative. This is a high-profile way to influence drivers to make safe choices behind the wheel.”

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety indicates new teen drivers are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash during the summer months between Memorial Day and Labor Day, known as the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.”

Videos must be submitted by midnight on Sept. 8, 2020.

Sam Holter, now a graduate of Youngstown Boardman H.S., submitted this entry, “Are you there?” It was voted the grand prize winner in 2019.