North Baltimore, Ohio

You can find our On The Road video that encapsulates the day on YouTube and at OhioVets.gov . Also, the conference has been captured in pictures in our Flickr Album .

Director Ashenhurst wrapped up the daylong event with words of gratitude and a salute to those who served. Also offering remarks was Angela Beltz , chair of the Ohio Women Veterans Advisory Committee . Ohio is home to approximately 67,000 women veterans – and we thank them all for their service and dedication to our nation.

In addition to the many breakout sessions, the conference featured a large expo, a smaller job and education-centric expo, a women’s military uniform exhibit, CVSO information, and the HER2 Room for Health, Empowerment, Restoration, and Relaxation. Attendees also had access to a special showing of “The SixTripleEight” documentary about the all-black female battalion that served in the European Theater during World War II.

One of the breakout sessions centered on education and employment benefits for veterans and featured input from Ohio General Manager Jim Evers of Intel, Jared Shank of the Ohio Department of Higher Ed, and ODVS Workforce Manager Ryan Blackburn . Other sessions touched on topics such as healthcare, mentorship, transition out of the military, entrepreneurship, apprenticeship, and maximizing VA benefits.

Kim Frisco , a 2020 inductee of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame and the current Executive Director of the Montgomery County Veterans Service Office (CVSO), served as emcee throughout the day.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted , Secretary of State Frank LaRose , and Ohio Department of Veterans Services Director Deborah Ashenhurst were featured speakers during the opening ceremony in the morning, and MAJ Kimberly Snow and MSG Desiree Layne addressed a filled Archie M. Griffin Grand Ballroom during the luncheon to discuss the efforts of the military’s Female Engagement Teams.

Last held in 2019, the biennial event was on the books to resume in 2021 but eventually cancelled because of health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the conference returned in grand fashion on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, as approximately 300 women veterans from throughout Ohio and nearby states gathered at the Ohio Union on the campus of The Ohio State University for a day filled with special guest speakers, breakout sessions, a luncheon, wellness activities, a resource expo, and networking opportunities.

Christmas in July is a hallmark day at the Homes but just one of many activities available throughout the year to the residents of Georgetown and Sandusky , including those who live in the domiciliary .

On July 28, the merriment shifted to Sandusky . Mr. Moore returned to his role as emcee while other dignitaries – including AD McCarthy and OVH Superintendent Ross Matlack – honored residents at the original Ohio Veterans Home, which is home to hundreds of wartime veterans. Many of them attended the ceremony at the Home’s outdoor pavilion and stayed for a picnic lunch, bingo, and a plethora of presents.

On July 13, at a ceremony held in the Great Room of the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown , ODVS Assistant Director Sean McCarthy , Nursing Home Administrator Linda Slone , and Ohio American Legion Past Commander Jean Wilson offered remarks of gratitude while Ernie Moore of ODRC served as Master of Ceremonies. The festivities continued with volunteers passing out presents to the veterans and an afternoon of bingo.

The summer heat usually doesn’t evoke thoughts about the yuletide season, but the residents of our Ohio Veterans Homes were treated to a Christmas in July celebration last month. ODVS hosts this wonderful event at each Home annually with lots of help from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and numerous volunteers.

ODVS long has played a role in honoring the fallen and the loved ones they leave behind. Annually, the department hosts the Governor’s Wreath Laying close to Memorial Day. This solemn ceremony, typically held near the Veterans Plaza on the east lawn of the Ohio Statehouse, honors service members from the state who recently lost their lives as well as all Gold Star families.

These posts, which can be found on our official Facebook page , began on Memorial Day, appear each evening at sunset Eastern time, and will run until Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.

That simple request led to the development of ODVS’s Ohio Taps Project , which entails the department paying tribute to a fallen Ohio service member on social media so that our audience can learn more about the brave men and women who died in service to our country, never getting the chance to become an Ohio veteran.

Heading into Memorial Day and in search of a way to honor central Ohioans who paid the ultimate sacrifice to our nation, longtime anchor Angela An of WBNS 10TV reached out to ODVS to see if we could help the station identify KIAs from various U.S. conflicts. We obliged, of course, and 10TV was able to show those infographics throughout Memorial Day weekend newscasts.

We cherish the opportunity to celebrate our amazing #OhioVets and many thanks go out to the veteran community and our partners, including the staff at the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair. Thanks for a great day – and thank you to ALL who serve our great nation.

Several prominent veterans, including honorees of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame , also participated in a special parade in the afternoon. The parade winds its way from the northern tip of Ohio Department of Natural Resources Park, along the Food Highway, and across 17th Avenue. Members of our staff and veterans of distinction manned one of the floats and passed out schedule cards with ODVS information. Veterans waved to fairgoers and onlookers cheered on the former service members in a wonderful display of gratitude.

Joining us at our display table were representatives of nearby County Veterans Service Offices and the Chalmers P. Wylie VA Hospital (Columbus VA). Ohio is home to more than 700,000 veterans and each year thousands of them visit the Ohio State Fair.

The return to full operations at the Ohio State Fair once again allowed ODVS the opportunity to meet with a multitude of veterans and military family members and create a memorable experience for many . Keeping with tradition, the first Sunday of the Fair – July 31 – was marked as Veterans & Military Day and ODVS personnel, including Director Ashenhurst, greeted visitors throughout the day as they entered the fairgrounds near the Cardinal Gate.