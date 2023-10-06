Ohio Wildlife Council Approves Spring 2024 Turkey Hunting Seasons

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Wildlife Council approved wild turkey hunting dates for spring 2024 during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 4, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Statewide youth wild turkey season: April 13-14, 2024

South zone: April 20-May 19, 2024 (all counties except the northeast zone)

Northeast zone: April 27-May 26, 2024 (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull)

The statewide limit is one bearded turkey during the 2024 spring season. Find additional information in the 2023-24 Hunting and Trapping Regulations.



Photo caption: Ohio’s 2024 spring wild turkey hunting season dates

were approved by the Ohio Wildlife Council on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Additional Ohio Wildlife Council action

A bag limit of 30 crappies and minimum size of 9 inches were removed from Berlin Lake, Kiser Lake, and the Mahoning River from the dam at Lake Milton to the Mahoning Trumbull County Line Road.

The council approved revisions to bat exclusion practices for nuisance control operators. Some bat species populations have declined up to 99% since the deadly fungus causing White Nose Syndrome arrived in Ohio in 2011.

The council approved designating the round hickorynut mussel as endangered. The change aligns Ohio’s designation with its recent federal listing.



Ohio Wildlife Council

The Ohio Wildlife Council is an eight-member board that was first formed in 1949. It reviews and votes on all Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations. Council meetings are open to the public. Individuals interested in providing comments are asked to call 614-265-6304 at least two days prior to the meeting to register. All comments are required to be three minutes or less.



In 2023, the Division of Wildlife celebrates 150 years of professional fish and wildlife conservation since it was founded as the Ohio Fish Commission in 1873. Throughout the agency’s history it has remained committed to fish and wildlife research, restoration, conservation, and education.



The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.



