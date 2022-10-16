Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp Winner Announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A photo of a gray tree frog has been selected as the image for the 2023 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The winning photo was taken by Ashley Comm of Salem, Ohio, in Columbiana County.





The gray tree frog picture was chosen from 12 entries during the 14th annual legacy stamp photo contest. Buying an Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp is a way for people to directly contribute to future management of Ohio’s wildlife. Purchase of the $15 stamp also includes a commemorative card and a window cling.



Ashley Comm’s photo was judged best based on originality, composition, technical excellence, and overall beauty. This year the contest was open for photographs of chorus, wood, leopard, and pickerel frogs, as well as spring peepers and gray tree frogs.



Gray tree frogs are found throughout Ohio and are more often heard than seen. They can change colors from gray to green to blend in with their background. These frogs are excellent climbers and spend much of their lives off the ground. Because of this, they can be difficult photo subjects.



Fourteen dollars of every $15 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp sold are invested in the state’s Wildlife Diversity Fund. This fund supports habitat restoration, wildlife research projects, educational materials, and efforts to conserve endangered and threatened species. The fund ensures that all wildlife species, from the gray tree frog to the river otter, have the habitat, resources, and protection necessary to succeed in Ohio’s diverse ecosystems.



Supporters can purchase the 2023 legacy stamp, featuring the gray tree frog, beginning in the spring. The 2022 legacy stamp is available now and highlights the bald eagle. The Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp can be purchased online through Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System, at any location that sells hunting and fishing licenses, and on the HuntFish OH app. A mail-in form is also available at wildohio.gov.



Ohio residents can anticipate entering the 15th annual Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp Photo Contest next summer, with the winner being featured on the 2024 Legacy Stamp. A cedar waxwing will appear on the 2024 legacy stamp.



The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.