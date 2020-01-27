Ohio Wines VIP

NBX WaterShedsun
Exciting News!

www.ohiowinesvip.com is back up and running again.

We invite you to explore an unpretentious wine region sewn together by meaningful connections with a focus on experiences. Ohio Wines are not about graduating from a tasting course at an award-winning winery or about the sunset view from the Ohio River Valley’s vine-studded hills.

It’s about discovering a hidden taste for Dolcetto, about hearing a century of passion in a master vintner’s voice and about celebrating the Romance, Craftsmanship, Delight and Curiosity found only in Ohio wines. It’s about inspiring memories and forging deeper connections with yourself and loved ones in places held dear. It’s about life GROWN here!

In order to log in to your account for the first time, you will need to do the followng:

  1. Select “Log In” in upper right-hand corner
  2. Select “Forgot Your Password” near bottom of page
  3. Enter your email address associated with your account
  4. You should then receive an email asking you to “click here” to reset your password.

We hope you enjoy the new site!

