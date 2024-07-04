Ohioans Asked to Report Sightings of Turkeys and Grouse This Summer



COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is asking the public to report sightings of wild turkeys and ruffed grouse this summer for its annual population surveys. Community scientists, which can be anyone in the public, are encouraged to submit observations on the Wildlife Reporting System webpage at wildohio.gov or on the HuntFish OH mobile app.



Wildlife biologists use public sighting reports of wild turkeys and ruffed grouse observed in July and August to estimate population statuses and reproductive success. It’s important to note female turkeys and their young are most active during the summer.



The public are asked to report wild turkey and grouse sightings July through August.

Observers of wild turkeys are asked to report the number of gobblers, hens, and young turkeys (poults) seen. Information collected about ruffed grouse includes the number of adults and young viewed. Community scientists are asked to record the date and county where the observation occurred and include as many details as possible with each report. Biologists have tracked summer observations of wild turkeys since 1962 and of grouse since 1999.



Similar surveys are conducted by other states throughout the wild turkey’s range. Information submitted to Ohio’s surveys help predict future population changes, estimate brood success, and guide management decisions.



Wild turkey brood surveys in 2021, 2022, and 2023 showed above average nest productivity that benefitted turkey populations after several years of below average results. The statewide average poults per hen in 2023 was 2.8, in 2022 it was 3.0, and in 2021 it was 3.1. The long-term average is 2.7 poults per hen. In 2023, turkey poult production varied slightly by region. In northeast and northwest Ohio, the index was 3.0 poults per hen. It was 2.8 in southeast Ohio, and 2.4 poults per hen in central and southwest Ohio.



Both wild turkeys and ruffed grouse have been the subject of Division of Wildlife research in recent years. In 2023 and 2024, the agency used acoustic recording units to remotely monitor turkey gobbling and grouse drumming, providing data on relative population size and breeding activity. The Division of Wildlife, in collaboration with researchers in nearby states and The Ohio State University, also tracked more than 100 wild turkey hens over the past two springs to learn about nest timing and survival.



Because of habitat availability, Ohio’s turkey populations are typically strongest in the eastern and southern counties. Turkey brood success is largely influenced by weather conditions, habitat, and predators. Ongoing research will help biologists better understand those factors.



Ruffed grouse are medium-sized game birds that are chicken-like in appearance. Ruffed grouse inhabit Ohio’s heavily forested regions. Grouse occur in the greatest numbers in young, regenerating forests, especially those less than 20 years old. Habitat loss has driven grouse population declines since the 1980s. In addition, susceptibility to West Nile Virus has likely caused further population declines since the early 2000s.



