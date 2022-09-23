Ohioans Celebrate 50th National Hunting and Fishing Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohioans will join millions of sportsmen and women across the country in commemorating National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. This will be the 50th celebration of the event, which this year falls on the opening day of Ohio’s white-tailed deer archery season.











National Hunting and Fishing Day was launched in 1972 by the National Shooting Sports Foundation. It is celebrated on the fourth Saturday of September each year. In recognition of the significance of hunting and fishing to many Ohioans, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted signed a proclamation for the day.



“Hunting and fishing are activities intertwined with the daily lives of millions of Ohioans,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “As we recognize the 50th annual National Hunting and Fishing Day, we celebrate the sportsmen and women who have supported Ohio’s wildlife resources through funding and conservation.”



Nationwide sales from hunting licenses and fishing licenses, as well as excise taxes on firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, and fishing equipment, have contributed billions of dollars to wildlife conservation. These funds help the states purchase and manage public lands which provide wildlife with habitat and hunters and anglers with places to recreate.



Conservation funds have supported land acquisitions at Appalachian Hills, Big Island, Turkeyfoot, and Woodland Trails wildlife areas. Ohio hunting and fishing license sales have also contributed to new or upgraded facilities for hunters and anglers. These facilities include world class shooting ranges at Delaware Wildlife Area and Spring Valley Wildlife Area, a renovated shooting range at Indian Creek Wildlife Area, and improved recreational access to the Killbuck-Walhonding River in Coshocton County. In addition, new fish cleaning stations for anglers are being built along Lake Erie.



Ohioans have many options to get outside during National Hunting and Fishing Day. Hunting seasons are open for squirrel, dove, and deer. The fall is also a fantastic time to fish for walleye, yellow perch, saugeye, bass, catfish, and panfish in one of Ohio’s many lakes or reservoirs. Check the latest Hunting Regulations or Fishing Regulations before you go online or on the HuntFish OH mobile app and be sure you have the necessary licenses and permits to responsibly enjoy Ohio’s outdoors.



If you’d like to learn more about hunting and fishing in Ohio, check out the Wild Ohio Harvest Community. Find online learning modules, in-person classes, species-specific information, and delicious recipes at wildohio.gov. The Wild Ohio Harvest Community has resources for all skill levels to help you safely and responsibly hunt, fish, and harvest your own food.



The Division of Wildlife is responsible for conserving and improving fish and wildlife resources in the Buckeye State. Follow the Division of Wildlife on Twitter and Facebook for news stories, outdoor recreation ideas, local wildlife information, and more. Follow us on Instagram to view the best of Ohio’s wildlife photography. Visit wildohio.gov to find locations to hunt, fish, trap, and view wildlife.



Visit nhfday.org to find out more information about National Hunting and Fishing Day, including hunting and fishing resources, how to get started, locations for recreation, and more.



The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.