Ohioans Prefer White Christmas Lights over Multicolored this Year

Everyone’s holiday decorating preferences are a bit different, so we wanted to settle some longstanding holiday decorating debates.

We surveyed over 1K homeowners and analyzed Google search trends to learn more about America’s decorating habits, and here’s what we found out about Ohio’s preferences:

Ohioans prefer white Christmas lights over multicolored ones

Overall, Americans show a stronger preference for multicolored lights than white lights – 49% prefer them indoors and 44% prefer them outdoors

Stars are the No.1 preferred Christmas Tree topper among Americans, followed by Angels, Snowflakes, and Bows

On average, people take down decorations 9 days after Christmas

Preferred Christmas Light Colors By City

CITY MOST ASSOCIATED LIGHT COLOR Albuquerque, New Mexico White Arlington, Texas White Atlanta, Georgia Multicolored Aurora, Colorado White Austin, Texas White Baltimore, Maryland Multicolored Boston, Massachusetts White Charlotte, North Carolina Multicolored Chicago, Illinois White Colorado Springs, Colorado White Columbus, Ohio Multicolored Dallas, Texas White Denver, Colorado Multicolored Detroit, Michigan Multicolored El Paso, Texas White Fort Worth, Texas White Fresno, California White Houston, Texas Multicolored Indianapolis, Indiana White Jacksonville, Florida Multicolored Kansas City, Missouri Multicolored Las Vegas, Nevada Multicolored Long Beach, California Multicolored Los Angeles, California Multicolored Louisville, Kentucky White Memphis, Tennessee White Mesa, Arizona White Miami, Florida White Milwaukee, Wisconsin Multicolored Minneapolis, Minnesota White Nashville, Tennessee White New York, New York White Oakland, California White Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Multicolored Omaha, Nebraska White Philadelphia, Pennsylvania White Phoenix, Arizona White Portland, Oregon Multicolored Raleigh, North Carolina White Sacramento, California White San Antonio, Texas Multicolored San Diego, California White San Francisco, California White San Jose, California White Seattle, Washington Multicolored Tampa, Florida White Tucson, Arizona White Tulsa, Oklahoma White Virginia Beach, Virginia White Washington, D.C. White

