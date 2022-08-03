North Baltimore, Ohio

August 3, 2022

Ohio’s Back-to-school Sales Tax Holiday is Aug. 5-7, 2022

Ohio’s sales tax holiday is an opportunity to buy school supplies and other necessities tax-free. The tax holiday begins Aug. 5 at midnight and ends Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

  • An item of clothing priced at $75 or less;
  • An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less; and
  • An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.

Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday. For more information about the sales tax holiday, please refer to the Ohio Department of Taxation’s Sales Tax Holiday Frequently Asked Questions.

Source: Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Department of Taxation

