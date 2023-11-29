Ohio’s Weeklong Deer Gun Hunting Season is Under Way

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio hunters checked 19,359 white-tailed deer during the opening day of gun hunting season on Monday, Nov. 27, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s seven-day gun season is open until Sunday, Dec. 3, and a two-day gun season is open on Dec. 16-17.



This year’s opening day harvest total includes 7,676 antlered deer and 11,683 antlerless deer, a category which includes does and button bucks. In 2022, hunters took 17,197 deer on opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. From 2020 to 2022, hunters checked an average of 16,616 deer during the gun season opener.



The top 11 counties for deer harvest on the opening day of the weeklong gun season were:

Coshocton (858) Tuscarawas (712) Muskingum (630) Ashtabula (618) Knox (587) Carroll (573) Guernsey (537) Harrison (518) Holmes (475) Licking (437) Ashland (437)

In the 2023 deer season, archery and firearms hunters have taken a total of 116,995 deer through Monday, Nov. 27. The archery harvest so far includes 87,369 deer, while youth hunters took 10,039 deer in the youth gun season.



Ohio’s fantastic deer hunting opportunities are a popular fall tradition which draw both residents and nonresidents outdoors. Residents and nonresidents have purchased a combined 349,313 deer permits this year. Either-sex permits are still on sale at license vendors, on the HuntFish OH mobile app, and at wildohio.gov. The most popular states that nonresident hunters have visited from include:

Pennsylvania (7,041 licenses sold)

Michigan (4,850)

West Virginia (3,589)

North Carolina (3,129)

New York (2,861)

In addition to the weeklong gun season and December gun weekend, the state will host a muzzleloader season from Jan. 6-9, 2024. Finally, the archery season remains open statewide until Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.



If you join the ranks of successful deer hunters, use the free HuntFish OH app to game check your harvest, even without a Wi-Fi connection. Hunters can also use the app to view public hunting area maps, buy hunting licenses and deer permits, check county big limits, and much more. Beyond the app, hunters can check game by visiting ohiogamecheck.com, calling 1-877-TAG-IT-OH (1-877-824-4864), visiting a license sales agent, or calling 1-866-703-1298 (landowner operator-assisted; fees apply).



The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.



A county list of all white-tailed deer checked by hunters during opening day of the 2023 deer gun hunting season is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for opening day 2023. The three-year average of deer harvested on opening day in 2020, 2021, and 2022 is in parentheses. A three-year average provides a better overall comparison to this year’s harvest numbers, eliminating year-to-year variation because of weather, misaligned season dates, timing of the crop harvest, and other unavoidable factors. Harvest numbers below are raw data and subject to change.



Adams: 247 (227); Allen: 96 (76); Ashland: 437 (363); Ashtabula: 618 (520); Athens: 258 (307); Auglaize: 114 (113); Belmont: 354 (264); Brown: 185 (213); Butler: 61 (71); Carroll: 573 (449); Champaign: 117 (98); Clark: 49 (40); Clermont: 136 (139); Clinton: 83 (50); Columbiana: 410 (353); Coshocton: 857 (600); Crawford: 184 (154); Cuyahoga: 9 (7); Darke: 78 (72); Defiance: 284 (263); Delaware: 97 (97); Erie: 66 (63); Fairfield: 186 (188); Fayette: 38 (29); Franklin: 44 (36); Fulton: 163 (111); Gallia: 228 (244); Geauga: 188 (133); Greene: 40 (52); Guernsey: 537 (451); Hamilton: 18 (22); Hancock: 158 (129); Hardin: 130 (129); Harrison: 518 (333); Henry: 143 (127); Highland: 256 (253); Hocking: 277 (264); Holmes: 475 (432); Huron: 330 (294); Jackson: 259 (229); Jefferson: 325 (204); Knox: 587 (496); Lake: 42 (35); Lawrence: 155 (157); Licking: 437 (437); Logan: 161 (183); Lorain: 210 (133); Lucas: 32 (27); Madison: 40 (43); Mahoning: 164 (142); Marion: 85 (98); Medina: 151 (127); Meigs: 286 (276); Mercer: 117 (100); Miami: 52 (44); Monroe: 286 (247); Montgomery: 34 (42); Morgan: 360 (298); Morrow: 188 (169); Muskingum: 630 (529); Noble: 331 (299); Ottawa: 50 (36); Paulding: 189 (157); Perry: 319 (279); Pickaway: 82 (54); Pike: 161 (131); Portage: 163 (142); Preble: 62 (62); Putnam: 142 (105); Richland: 363 (324); Ross: 254 (209); Sandusky: 77 (63); Scioto: 159 (140); Seneca: 313 (231); Shelby: 94 (87); Stark: 292 (211); Summit: 42 (27); Trumbull: 395 (299); Tuscarawas: 712 (555); Union: 91 (92); Van Wert: 71 (66); Vinton: 144 (175); Warren: 45 (68); Washington: 433 (328); Wayne: 222 (181); Williams: 237 (243); Wood: 103 (77); Wyandot: 170 (193).



2023 total: 19,359

3-year average total: 16,616