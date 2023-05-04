North Baltimore, Ohio

May 4, 2023 9:42 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
Temporary
OB You’re Expecting
Weekly Specials
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Fiber Locator
Briar Hill Health Update

OHSAA Announces 2023 Football Divisions and Regions   

 COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football divisional breakdowns and playoff regions for the 2023 season on Wednesday.

 

 

The 2023-24 school year will mark the second year of the two-year base enrollment data cycle provided by the Ohio Department of Education. In football, competitive balance data from the previous season is used every year to create a new adjusted enrollment count. Details of the competitive balance process are available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Competitive-Balance-Resource-Center.

 

More information about the 2023 OHSAA football season is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/football

 

2023 OHSAA Football Divisions and Playoff Regions

Division I – School List  |  Schools by Region  |  Regional Map

Division II – School List  |  Schools by Region  |  Regional Map

Division III – School List  |  Schools by Region  |  Regional Map

Division IV – School List  |  Schools by Region  |  Regional Map

Division V – School List  |  Schools by Region  |  Regional Map

Division VI – School List  |  Schools by Region  |  Regional Map

Division VII – School List  |  Schools by Region  |  Regional Map

 

Preseason Schedule

The official start date for practice in the fall is Monday, July 31. Beginning May 15, schools are permitted to have coaching and 7-on-7 competition on 13 days in the summer. An additional five days are permitted beginning July 17 for schools to complete the mandatory five-day acclimatization period, if they so choose.

 

There is no limit to physical fitness training and conditioning workouts in the summer.

 

2023 Season Schedule At a Glance

May 15 through July 30 – Summer Period (see note above)

July 31 – Practice Begins

August 14 – Season Begins

August 18 – First Friday Night

October 21 – Regular-Season Ends

October 22 – Playoff Qualifiers Announced

Oct. 27 – Regional Playoffs First Round

Nov. 3 – Regional Quarterfinals

Nov. 10-11 – Regional Semifinals

Nov. 17-18 – Regional Finals

Nov. 23 – Thanksgiving

Nov. 24-25 – State Semifinals

Nov. 30 – Dec. 2 – State Championships, Canton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website