OHSAA Announces 2023 Football Divisions and Regions   

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football divisional breakdowns and playoff regions for the 2023 season on Wednesday.

The 2023-24 school year will mark the second year of the two-year base enrollment data cycle provided by the Ohio Department of Education. In football, competitive balance data from the previous season is used every year to create a new adjusted enrollment count. Details of the competitive balance process are available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Competitive-Balance-Resource-Center.

More information about the 2023 OHSAA football season is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/football

2023 OHSAA Football Divisions and Playoff Regions

Division I – School List | Schools by Region | Regional Map

Division II – School List | Schools by Region | Regional Map

Division III – School List | Schools by Region | Regional Map

Division IV – School List | Schools by Region | Regional Map

Division V – School List | Schools by Region | Regional Map

Division VI – School List | Schools by Region | Regional Map

Division VII – School List | Schools by Region | Regional Map

Preseason Schedule

The official start date for practice in the fall is Monday, July 31. Beginning May 15, schools are permitted to have coaching and 7-on-7 competition on 13 days in the summer. An additional five days are permitted beginning July 17 for schools to complete the mandatory five-day acclimatization period, if they so choose.

There is no limit to physical fitness training and conditioning workouts in the summer.

2023 Season Schedule At a Glance

May 15 through July 30 – Summer Period (see note above)

July 31 – Practice Begins

August 14 – Season Begins

August 18 – First Friday Night

October 21 – Regular-Season Ends

October 22 – Playoff Qualifiers Announced

Oct. 27 – Regional Playoffs First Round

Nov. 3 – Regional Quarterfinals

Nov. 10-11 – Regional Semifinals

Nov. 17-18 – Regional Finals

Nov. 23 – Thanksgiving

Nov. 24-25 – State Semifinals

Nov. 30 – Dec. 2 – State Championships, Canton