OHSAA Announces 2025 Football Divisions and Regions

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the new divisional breakdowns and playoff regions for 2025 football season.
The 2025 divisions and regions are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2025
2025 OHSAA Football – Report Showing All Schools (706)
No schools in Divisions II through VII opted to move up to Division I.
Twelve additional schools moved up a division due to the OHSAA’s competitive balance process that analyzes data from roster information provided by each school from the previous season. Those 12 schools join 34 schools that remain in a higher division this year due to competitive balance, for a total of 46 schools that were moved up a division from the base male enrollment count.
Schools can have up to 13 days of practice without pads during the summer, beginning May 12. An additional five days are permitted beginning July 15 for schools to complete the mandatory five-day acclimatization period. The OHSAA does not set a limit on physical fitness and conditioning workouts in the summer.
The OHSAA recently conducted a survey with member schools regarding the format of the postseason tournament. More information on those results will be released at a later date.
2025 OHSAA Football Divisional Breakdowns
Division Adjusted Enrollment Number of Teams
I 592 and more 72
II 378 to 591 104
III 268 to 377 107
IV 202 to 267 105
V 157 to 201 106
VI 112 to 156 106
VII 111 and less 106
Total Teams 706
2025 OHSAA Football Calendar
Summer Period: May 12 through July 31 (13 practices permitted, plus five days for acclimation)
Practice Begins – August 1
Regular-Season Begins – Week of August 18 (first Friday is August 22)
Regular-Season Ends – Saturday, October 25
Playoff Qualifiers Announced – Sunday, October 26
Regional First Round – Friday, October 31
Regional Quarterfinals – Friday, November 7
Regional Semifinals – Friday, November 14
Regional Finals – Friday, November 21
State Semifinals – Friday, November 28
State Championships – December 4-6, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton