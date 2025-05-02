North Baltimore, Ohio

OHSAA Announces 2025 Football Divisions and Regions

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the new divisional breakdowns and playoff regions for 2025 football season.

 

The 2025 divisions and regions are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2025

 

2025 OHSAA Football – Report Showing All Schools (706)

 

No schools in Divisions II through VII opted to move up to Division I.

 

Twelve additional schools moved up a division due to the OHSAA’s competitive balance process that analyzes data from roster information provided by each school from the previous season. Those 12 schools join 34 schools that remain in a higher division this year due to competitive balance, for a total of 46 schools that were moved up a division from the base male enrollment count. 

 

Schools can have up to 13 days of practice without pads during the summer, beginning May 12. An additional five days are permitted beginning July 15 for schools to complete the mandatory five-day acclimatization period. The OHSAA does not set a limit on physical fitness and conditioning workouts in the summer.

 

The OHSAA recently conducted a survey with member schools regarding the format of the postseason tournament. More information on those results will be released at a later date.

 

 

2025 OHSAA Football Divisional Breakdowns

Division Adjusted Enrollment          Number of Teams

I              592 and more                     72

II             378 to 591                          104

III            268 to 377                          107

IV            202 to 267                          105

V             157 to 201                          106

VI            112 to 156                          106

VII           111 and less                        106

               Total Teams                        706

 

2025 OHSAA Football Calendar

Summer Period: May 12 through July 31 (13 practices permitted, plus five days for acclimation)

Practice Begins – August 1

Regular-Season Begins – Week of August 18 (first Friday is August 22)

Regular-Season Ends – Saturday, October 25

Playoff Qualifiers Announced – Sunday, October 26

Regional First Round – Friday, October 31

Regional Quarterfinals  – Friday, November 7

Regional Semifinals – Friday, November 14

Regional Finals – Friday, November 21

State Semifinals – Friday, November 28

State Championships – December 4-6, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

 

