OHSAA Announces Divisional Assignments for Football, Soccer and Volleyball

Football regions also approved by Board of Directors during their meeting Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced new divisional assignments for the upcoming fall sports of football, soccer and volleyball. Details were sent to member schools Thursday following action taken by the OHSAA Board of Directors during their April meeting Wednesday.

The Board also approved new regional assignments for football. The new divisions and regions are posted at the link below.

No divisional changes will occur for the fall sports of golf, cross country, girls tennis and field hockey (one division), as those sports are not affected by the OHSAA’s competitive balance process. The upcoming 2020-21 school year will be the second year of the two-year cycle using base enrollment numbers provided by the Ohio Department of Education in October 2018. A new two-year cycle of base enrollment numbers will begin with the 2021-22 school year.

2020 Football Division and Region Assignments

https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2020

2020 Girls and Boys Soccer Division Assignments

https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2020

2020 Volleyball Division Assignments

https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball/2020-Volleyball

Overall divisional breakdowns for the 2020-21 school year are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Divisional-Breakdowns-2020-21-School-Year

More on the competitive balance process is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Competitive-Balance-Resource-Center