NBX WaterShedsun
T and J Jan 2020
May 2019
April – June 2020
January Start with us
Oct. 2018 Update
Dec. 2019 new logo
Staff Photo Update March 2020
Closed March 2020
Weekly Specials
Ol’ Jenny

OHSAA Announces Divisional Assignments for Football, Soccer and Volleyball

OHSAA Announces Divisional Assignments for Football, Soccer and Volleyball

Football regions also approved by Board of Directors during their meeting Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced new divisional assignments for the upcoming fall sports of football, soccer and volleyball. Details were sent to member schools Thursday following action taken by the OHSAA Board of Directors during their April meeting Wednesday.

The Board also approved new regional assignments for football. The new divisions and regions are posted at the link below.

No divisional changes will occur for the fall sports of golf, cross country, girls tennis and field hockey (one division), as those sports are not affected by the OHSAA’s competitive balance process. The upcoming 2020-21 school year will be the second year of the two-year cycle using base enrollment numbers provided by the Ohio Department of Education in October 2018. A new two-year cycle of base enrollment numbers will begin with the 2021-22 school year.

2020 Football Division and Region Assignments

https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2020

2020 Girls and Boys Soccer Division Assignments

https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2020

2020 Volleyball Division Assignments

https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball/2020-Volleyball

Overall divisional breakdowns for the 2020-21 school year are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Divisional-Breakdowns-2020-21-School-Year

More on the competitive balance process is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Competitive-Balance-Resource-Center

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Logo Panel April 2017
March 2020
February 2017
Route Driver PT NB
BVH March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
NBLS Website