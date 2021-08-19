COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association today announced the Friday night football schedule for the OHSAA Game of the Week on Spectrum News 1. Games will broadcast exclusively on Spectrum News 1, the official television partner of the OHSAA.
The Friday night OHSAA Game of the Week is specific to the Northeast, Central and Southwest regions of Ohio. Televised games are available on Spectrum News 1 on channel 1, the Spectrum News App and at OHSAA.tv.
Coverage begins at 7 p.m.
Week 1, August 20
Northeast: Cleveland Heights at North Canton Hoover
Central: Columbus St. Francis DeSales at Delaware Olentangy Berlin
Southwest: West Chester Lakota West at Cincinnati St. Xavier
Week 2, August 27
Northeast: Twinsburg at Willoughby South
Central: Westerville South at Westerville Central
Southwest: Clarksville Clinton-Massie at Cincinnati Anderson
Week 3, September 3
Northeast and Southwest: Canton McKinley at Huber Heights Wayne
Central: Dresden Tri-Valley at Zanesville
Week 4, September 10
Northeast: Avon Lake at Avon
Central and Southwest: Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller at Ironton
Week 5, September 17
Northeast: Medina at Strongsville
Central: Hilliard Bradley at Pickerington Central
Southwest: Morrow Little Miami at Cincinnati Turpin
Week 6, September 24
Northeast: North Royalton at Stow-Munroe Falls
Central: Groveport-Madison at Reynoldsburg
Southwest: Springboro at Centerville
Week 7, October 1
Northeast: Cleveland Benedictine at Brecksville-Broadview Heights
Central: Marysville at Dublin Jerome
Southwest: Liberty Township Lakota East at Cincinnati Colerain
Week 8, October 8
Northeast: Aurora at Barberton
Central: Hilliard Darby at Lewis Center Olentangy
Southwest: Cincinnati Sycamore at Cincinnati Princeton
Week 9, October 15
Northeast and Central: Columbus Bishop Hartley at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
Southwest: Springfield at Miamisburg
Week 10, October 22
Northeast: Strongsville at Brunswick
Central: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange at Powell Olentangy Liberty
Southwest: Ketter Archbishop Alter at Dayton Chaminade Julienne
Spectrum News 1 is a 24/7 hyperlocal content network, focused on delivering news and information on the issues that unite Ohioans. It is available exclusively to Spectrum subscribers across Ohio on channel 1. The network shares content with over 30 local news and regional sports networks, owned and operated by Charter Communications. In addition to OHSAA football, Spectrum News 1 covers the girls and boys basketball state tournaments.
