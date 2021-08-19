COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association today announced the Friday night football schedule for the OHSAA Game of the Week on Spectrum News 1. Games will broadcast exclusively on Spectrum News 1, the official television partner of the OHSAA.

The Friday night OHSAA Game of the Week is specific to the Northeast, Central and Southwest regions of Ohio. Televised games are available on Spectrum News 1 on channel 1, the Spectrum News App and at OHSAA.tv.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m.

Week 1, August 20

Northeast: Cleveland Heights at North Canton Hoover

Central: Columbus St. Francis DeSales at Delaware Olentangy Berlin

Southwest: West Chester Lakota West at Cincinnati St. Xavier



Week 2, August 27

Northeast: Twinsburg at Willoughby South

Central: Westerville South at Westerville Central

Southwest: Clarksville Clinton-Massie at Cincinnati Anderson



Week 3, September 3

Northeast and Southwest: Canton McKinley at Huber Heights Wayne

Central: Dresden Tri-Valley at Zanesville

Week 4, September 10

Northeast: Avon Lake at Avon

Central and Southwest: Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller at Ironton

Week 5, September 17

Northeast: Medina at Strongsville

Central: Hilliard Bradley at Pickerington Central

Southwest: Morrow Little Miami at Cincinnati Turpin

Week 6, September 24

Northeast: North Royalton at Stow-Munroe Falls

Central: Groveport-Madison at Reynoldsburg

Southwest: Springboro at Centerville

Week 7, October 1

Northeast: Cleveland Benedictine at Brecksville-Broadview Heights

Central: Marysville at Dublin Jerome

Southwest: Liberty Township Lakota East at Cincinnati Colerain

Week 8, October 8

Northeast: Aurora at Barberton

Central: Hilliard Darby at Lewis Center Olentangy

Southwest: Cincinnati Sycamore at Cincinnati Princeton

Week 9, October 15

Northeast and Central: Columbus Bishop Hartley at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

Southwest: Springfield at Miamisburg

Week 10, October 22

Northeast: Strongsville at Brunswick

Central: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange at Powell Olentangy Liberty

Southwest: Ketter Archbishop Alter at Dayton Chaminade Julienne

