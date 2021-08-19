NBX WaterShedsun
OHSAA Announces Football Game of the Week TV Schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association today announced the Friday night football schedule for the OHSAA Game of the Week on Spectrum News 1. Games will broadcast exclusively on Spectrum News 1, the official television partner of the OHSAA.

 The Friday night OHSAA Game of the Week is specific to the Northeast, Central and Southwest regions of Ohio. Televised games are available on Spectrum News 1 on channel 1, the Spectrum News App and at OHSAA.tv.

 Coverage begins at 7 p.m.

Week 1, August 20

   Northeast: Cleveland Heights at North Canton Hoover

   Central: Columbus St. Francis DeSales at Delaware Olentangy Berlin

   Southwest: West Chester Lakota West at Cincinnati St. Xavier


 Week 2, August 27

   Northeast: Twinsburg at Willoughby South

   Central: Westerville South at Westerville Central

   Southwest: Clarksville Clinton-Massie at Cincinnati Anderson

 
Week 3, September 3

   Northeast and Southwest: Canton McKinley at Huber Heights Wayne

   Central: Dresden Tri-Valley at Zanesville

 

Week 4, September 10

   Northeast: Avon Lake at Avon

   Central and Southwest: Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller at Ironton

 

Week 5, September 17

   Northeast: Medina at Strongsville

   Central: Hilliard Bradley at Pickerington Central

   Southwest: Morrow Little Miami at Cincinnati Turpin

 

Week 6, September 24

   Northeast: North Royalton at Stow-Munroe Falls

   Central: Groveport-Madison at Reynoldsburg

   Southwest: Springboro at Centerville

 

Week 7, October 1

   Northeast: Cleveland Benedictine at Brecksville-Broadview Heights

   Central: Marysville at Dublin Jerome

   Southwest: Liberty Township Lakota East at Cincinnati Colerain

 

Week 8, October 8

   Northeast: Aurora at Barberton

   Central: Hilliard Darby at Lewis Center Olentangy

   Southwest: Cincinnati Sycamore at Cincinnati Princeton

 

Week 9, October 15

   Northeast and Central: Columbus Bishop Hartley at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

   Southwest: Springfield at Miamisburg

 

Week 10, October 22

   Northeast: Strongsville at Brunswick

   Central: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange at Powell Olentangy Liberty

   Southwest: Ketter Archbishop Alter at Dayton Chaminade Julienne

 

 Spectrum News 1 is a 24/7 hyperlocal content network, focused on delivering news and information on the issues that unite Ohioans. It is available exclusively to Spectrum subscribers across Ohio on channel 1. The network shares content with over 30 local news and regional sports networks, owned and operated by Charter Communications. In addition to OHSAA football, Spectrum News 1 covers the girls and boys basketball state tournaments.

 OHSAA Football Home: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/football

 

