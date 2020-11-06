OHSAA Announces Football State Semifinal Bracket Pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the football state semifinal brackets for next week’s state semifinals in Divisions II through VII. Neutral site selections will be announced on Sunday. Of note, many traditional host sites are not available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional seeds, records or rankings do not factor into the state semifinal bracket pairings. The brackets are not predetermined because they are based primarily on geography of the competing schools to keep travel time to a minimum.

The regional finals in Divisions II through VII are this weekend (see pairings below). On October 22, the OHSAA informed schools that the better-seeded team would determine the site for the regional finals, which can be at the better-seeded team’s home stadium or another site of their choosing.

The Division I state semifinals are this Friday (see pairings below) and the Division I state championship will be next Friday, Nov. 13, at Fortress Obetz in Southeast Columbus.

Statewide Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2020/2020-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage

Division II State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 13, 7 PM

Home team listed first. Sites announced Sunday, Nov. 8

Region 6 vs. Region 5

Region 7 vs. Region 8

State Championship Game: Nov. 20 or 21 at Fortress Obetz

Division II Reginal Finals – Friday, Nov. 6. Pairings shown with regional seed. Home team listed first.

Region 5: 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban vs. 3 Hudson

Region 6: 1 Avon vs. 3 Avon Lake

Region 7: 1 Massillon Perry vs. 2 Massillon Washington

Region 8: 1 Cincinnati Winton Woods vs. 2. Cincinnati La Salle

Division III State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 13, 7 PM

Home team listed first. Sites announced Sunday, Nov. 8

Region 11 vs. Region 12

Region 10 vs. Region 9

State Championship Game: Nov. 20 or Nov. 21 at Fortress Obetz

Division III Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 6. Pairings shown with regional seed. Home team listed first.

Region 9: 1 Chardon vs. 3. Canfield

Region 10: 1 Tiffin Columbian vs. 6. Parma Heights Holy Name

Region 11: 1 Columbus St. Francis DeSales vs. 2. Columbus Bishop Hartley

Region 12: 4 Hamilton Ross vs. 6. Kettering Archbishop Alter

Division IV State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 PM

Home team listed first. Sites announced Sunday, Nov. 8

Region 13 vs. Region 15

Region 14 vs. Region 16

State Championship Game: Nov. 21 or 22 at Fortress Obetz

Division IV Regional Finals – Saturday, Nov. 7. Pairings shown with regional seed. Home team listed first unless otherwise noted.

Region 13: 6. Youngstown Ursuline vs. 12 Mentor Lake Catholic

Region 14: 2 Shelby vs. 5 Van Wert

Region 15: 1 St. Clairsville vs. 3. Carroll Bloom-Carroll

Region 16: 1 Clarksville Clinton-Massie vs. 3. Cincinnati Wyoming

Division V State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 PM

Division V Pairings and sites announced Sunday, Nov. 8

State Championship Game: Nov. 21 or 22 at Fortress Obetz

Division V Regional Finals – Saturday, Nov. 7. Pairings shown with regional seed. Home team listed first unless otherwise noted.

Region 17: 1 Kirtland vs. 2 Canfield South Range at Mentor High School

Region 18: 2 Tontogany Otsego vs. 5 Pemberville Eastwood

Region 19: 1 Ironton vs. 2 West Lafayette Ridgewood

Region 20: 1 St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. 7. Springfield Shawnee

Division VI State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 PM

Home team listed first. Sites announced Sunday, Nov. 8

Region 23 vs. Region 21

Region 24 vs. Region 22

State Championship Game: Nov. 21 or 22 at Fortress Obetz

Division VI Regional Finals – Saturday, Nov. 7. Pairings shown with regional seed. Home team listed first.

Region 21: 1 New Middletown Springfield 3 Creston Norwayne

Region 22: 3 Sherwood Fairview vs. 4 Columbus Grove at Defiance High School

Region 23: 1 Beverly Fort Frye vs. 3 Proctorville Fairland

Region 24: 1 Coldwater vs. 2 Mechanicsburg

Division VII State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 13, 7 PM

Home team listed first. Sites announced Sunday, Nov. 8

Region 25 vs. Region 27

Region 26 vs. Region 28

State Championship Game: Nov. 20 or 21 at Fortress Obetz

Division VII Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 6. Pairings shown with regional seed. Home team listed first.

Region 25: 1 Warren John F. Kennedy vs. 2 Lucas

Region 26: 1 Lima Central Catholic vs. 6 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon

Region 27: 5 Newark Catholic vs. 7 Shadyside

Region 28: 1 Maria Stein Marion Local vs. 3 New Bremen

2020 OHSAA Football State Championships Schedule

All Games at Fortress Obetz

Friday, November 13 – Division I state championship, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 20 – Division II, III or VII state championship, 2 p.m.

Friday, November 20 – Division II, III or VII state championship, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 – Division II, III, IV, V, VI or VII state championship, 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 – Division II, III, IV, V, VI or VII state championship, 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 22 – Division IV, V or VI state championship, Noon

Sunday, November 22 – Division IV, V or VI state championship, 5 p.m.

DIVISION I STATE SEMIFINAL PAIRINGS

Both games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6

Mentor (home) vs. Pickerington Central (visitor) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

Cincinnati St. Xavier (home) vs. Springfield (visitor) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division I State Championship Game – Friday, November 13 at Fortress Obetz, 7 p.m.

LIVE COVERAGE OF FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Spectrum News 1 will televise all seven football state championship games. Live video streaming of the games will be available at OHSAA.tv, which is free for Spectrum subscribers and $9.99 per game for non-Spectrum subscribers. Live statistics will be available on the football page at OHSAA.org.