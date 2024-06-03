OHSAA Baseball and Lacrosse State Tournament Pairings and Live Coverage

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state tournament pairings are set for this week’s Ohio High School Athletic Association baseball and lacrosse state tournaments. The lacrosse state semifinals are Tuesday and Wednesday, with the winners advancing to the state finals on Friday and Saturday at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, while the baseball state tournament begins Friday morning at Canal Park in Akron.

Tickets for all state tournament games are available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

SOFTBALL AND TRACK AND FIELD STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Austintown-Fitch, Canfield, Baltimore Liberty Union and Strasburg-Franklin won softball state championships Saturday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. Box scores and recaps from the softball state tournament are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Softball/Softball-2024/2024-OHSAA-Softball-State-Tournament-Coverage

Track and field team state titles were won by Huber Heights Wayne (girls Div. I), Elyria (boys Div. I), Peninsula Woodridge (girls Div. II), Huron (boys Div. II), Smithville (girls Div. III) and Maria Stein Marion Local (boys Div. III). The state tournament was hosted at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. Complete results are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Track-Field/2024-Track-and-Field/2024-State-Tournament-Coverage

BASEBALL AND LACROSSE LIVE COVERAGE

All 12 games from the baseball state tournament will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network (subscription) and the OHSAA Radio Network. David Wilson, Todd Walker, Todd Bell, Marty Bannister, Eric Welch, Sonny Fulks, Eric Parker and Jeff Kurtz will have the call.

The lacrosse state finals will be live on the NFHS Network, with Dwight Burgess on the call.

In addition, please check the OHSAA social media platforms (@OHSAASports) for additional coverage.

2024 Baseball State Tournament Pairings

Home team listed first.

All games at Canal Park, Akron.

All games on the NFHS Network and the OHSAA Radio Network.

Pairings shown with final state rank by Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Division II

Parma Padua Franciscan vs. No. 6 Hamilton Badin, Friday, June 7, 10 a.m.

Wintersville Indian Creek vs. No. 12 Beloit West Branch, Friday, June 7, 1 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sunday, June 9, 10 a.m.

Division I

Twinsburg vs. No. 4 Delaware Olentangy Berlin, Friday, June 7, 4 p.m.

Perrysburg vs. No. 7 Mason, Friday, June 7, 7 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sunday, June 9, 1 p.m.

Division III

Minford vs. No. 4 Millbury Lake, Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m.

No. 2 Heath vs. No. 20 Apple Creek Waynedale, Saturday, June 8, 1 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sunday, June 9, 4 p.m.

Division IV

Fort Recovery vs. Jeromesville Hillsdale, Saturday, June 8, 4 p.m.

No. 1 Berlin Hiland vs. No. 4 Russia, Saturday, June 8, 7 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sunday, June 9, 7 p.m.

2024 Girls Lacrosse State Tournament Pairings

Home team listed first.

Division II

Cincinnati Indian Hill vs. Columbus St. Francis DeSales, Tuesday at Dayton Chaminade Julienne High School, 7 p.m.

Shaker Heights Hathaway Brow vs. Bay Village Bay, Tuesday at Medina High School, 7 p.m.

State Championship: Friday at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, 4 p.m.

Division I

Hudson vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty, Tuesday at Ashland University, 7 p.m.

Kings Mills Kings vs. Upper Arlington, Tuesday at Wittenberg University, 7 p.m.

State Championship: Friday at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, 7 p.m.

2024 Boys Lacrosse State Tournament Pairings

Home team listed first.

Division II

Bellbrook vs. Columbus St. Francis DeSales, Wednesday at Dayton Chaminade Julienne High School, 7 p.m.

Hunting Valley University School vs. Toledo St. John’s, Wednesday at Medina High School, 7 p.m.

State Championship Game: Saturday at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, 1 p.m.

Division I

North Canton Hoover vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty, Wednesday at Ashland University, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati St. Xavier vs. Upper Arlington, Wednesday at Wittenberg University, 7 p.m.

State Championship Game: Saturday at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, 4 p.m.