OHSAA Basketball and Wrestling State Tournament Tickets Go On Sale Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – All-session tickets for the upcoming Ohio High School Athletic Association wrestling and basketball state tournaments go on sale Friday, January 31, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at www.Ticketmaster.com (search OHSAA) or via phone at 1-800-GOBUCKS. Tickets will also be available at the Schottenstein Center ticket office.

The OHSAA girls basketball state tournament is March 12-14 at St. John Arena, while the Schottenstein Center will host the wrestling state tournament March 13-15 and the boys basketball state tournament March 19-21.

Group Ticket Options Available

Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets to any of the three state tournaments for a special price to any session. Call 1-800-GOBUCKS (select Option 2) or email [email protected] for more information, or visit www.OHSAA.org/WinterChamps

Girls Basketball Championship Saturday Special Offer

A ticket package that includes group tickets to all four championship games is available, which includes a t-shirt and popcorn. Check out www.OHSAA.org/WinterChamps for details.

Boys Basketball “Center Court Club” Tickets

During the boys basketball state tournament, tickets are available in the Center Court Club, which is located very close to the court and gives fans the opportunity to remain in the arena between sessions in a special hospitality area. Center Court Club tickets cost $45 per game, or $498 for an all-session ticket.

Order form: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Basketball-Boys/2019-20/CenterCourtForm2020.pdf

2020 Girls Basketball (March 12-14)

All-session tickets and individual session tickets go on sale Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. All-session tickets are $64 each. Single-session tickets are $10 each. All tickets are in the Entry and Club Levels of the Schottenstein Center.

2020 Individual Wrestling (March 13-15)

All-session tickets go on sale Jan. 31. All-session tickets are $75 each for the Entry and Club Levels and $55 each for the Terrace Level. Individual session tickets go on sale March 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $15 each.

2020 Boys Basketball (March 19-21)

All-sessions go on sale Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. All-session tickets in the Entry and Club Level are $144 each. All-session tickets in the Terrace Level are $96 each. Individual session tickets go on sale March 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $20 per session for the Entry and Club Levels and $15 for the Terrace Level.

Schottenstein Center Suites

Fans interested in watching a state tournament from a suite inside the Schottenstein Center can contact Justin Doyle at [email protected] for pricing and availability.