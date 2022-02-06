OHSAA Basketball State Tournament Tickets Go on Sale Feb. 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio – All-session tickets for the upcoming Ohio High School Athletic Association girls and boys basketball state tournaments at the University of Dayton Arena go on sale Monday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at www.ohsaa.org/tickets. All tickets are digital and must be purchased online in advance.

Blocks of tickets are held for the fans of the 16 participating teams that advance to the state tournament, but the OHSAA anticipates the return of a large number of all-session ticket holders who annually attend every game of the state tournament.

“For the first time since 2019, we are able to welcome back a full house for the basketball state tournaments,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “The University of Dayton does such a great job hosting basketball tournaments and we know that fans are excited to check out UD Arena. It is a tremendous basketball arena and we are so excited that our student-athletes will get to play for a state championship in front of a packed arena.”

The divisional rotation for the state tournaments this season is Division III, II, IV and I.

Girls basketball all-session tickets are $96 plus credit card fee. Premium all-session tickets are $136 plus credit card fee. Single-session tickets for the girls basketball state tournament go on sale Monday, March 7, which are doubleheader sessions for the semifinals March 10 and 11. The championship games are each single sessions on March 12. The semifinal sessions begin at noon and 6 p.m., while the championship games are at 10:45 a.m., 2 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Single-session general admission tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for students, plus credit card fee. Single-session premium tickets are $20 plus credit card fee.

The boys basketball state tournament will feature the return of the Center Court Club, which includes a seat close to the arena floor and access to a hospitality room so fans can stay in the arena between games. Center Court Club all-session tickets are $475 plus credit card fee.

Boys basketball all-session tickets are $168 plus credit card fee, while premium all-session tickets are $216 plus credit card fee. Single-session tickets for the boys basketball state tournament go on sale Monday, March 14. Each game is its own session for the boys state tournament, which is March 18-20 (Friday through Sunday). Game times are at 10:45 a.m., 2 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. all three days. Single-session adult tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for students, plus credit card fee. Single-session premium tickets are $20 plus credit card fee.

Parking fees are included in the ticket cost and fans are encouraged to carpool.

Disability seating is available and can be selected from the seat map when purchasing tickets.

A limited number of suites are available. Those interested a suite should contact the UD Arena Ticket Office at 937-229-4433 or via email FlyerTickets@udayton.edu.