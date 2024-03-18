COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 102nd edition of the Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball state tournament begins Friday at the University of Dayton Arena. The Division IV and III semifinals are on Friday, followed by the Division II and I semifinals on Saturday. All four state championship games are on Sunday.

Public single-session tickets will go on sale Monday morning at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

Spectrum will televise the Division IV and III semifinals on Channel 314 Friday. The Division II and I semifinals on Saturday and all four championship games on Sunday will be televised on Spectrum News 1. The Spectrum broadcasts will also be available at ohsaa.tv and the Spectrum News App, https://spectrumnews1.com/oh/high-school-sports.

In addition, all 12 games will be broadcast by the OHSAA Radio Network at https://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio .

2024 OHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament Pairings

All games at University of Dayton Arena. Home team listed first.

Pairings shown with current record and final Associated Press state rank.

Brackets and tournament coverage at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Boys/Boys-Basketball-2023-24/2024-Boys-Basketball-State-Tournament-Coverage

Division IV

No. 10 Berlin Hiland (22-6) vs. No. 5 Lima Central Catholic (26-2), Friday, 10:45 a.m.

No. 3 Richmond Heights (17-9) vs. No. 2 Russia (27-1), Friday, 2 p.m.

State Championship: Sunday, 10:45 a.m.

Division III

No. 6 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (23-4) vs. No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf (24-3), Friday, 5:15 p.m.

No. 10 Camden Preble Shawnee (24-3) vs. No. 2 Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (21-5), Friday, 8:30 p.m.

State Championship: Sunday, 2 p.m.

Division II

No. 9 Kettering Archbishop Alter (21-7) vs. No. 4 Youngstown Ursuline (24-3), Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

No. 2 Shelby (25-2) vs. Zanesville Maysville (25-3), Saturday, 2 p.m.

State Championship: Sunday, 5:15 p.m.

Division I

No. 2 Cleveland St. Ignatius (24-3) vs. No. 6 Delaware Hayes (27-1), Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

Centerville (19-8) vs. No. 7 Toledo Whitmer (25-2), Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

State Championship: Sunday, 8:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball State Tournament Recap

The OHSAA girls basketball state tournament concluded Saturday night at University of Dayton Arena. State championships were won by Olmsted Falls in Division I, Cincinnati Purcell Marian in Division II, Columbus Africentric in Division III and Fort Loramie in Division IV. Full coverage is available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls/Girls-Basketball-2023-24/2024-Girls-Basketball-State-Tournament

Circle of Champions Inductees and Award Winners

Later this week, the OHSAA will announce this year’s induction class into the OHSAA Circle of Champions, along with other award winners who will be honored during the state tournament.