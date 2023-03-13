OHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament Pairings

Wrestling state tournament concluded Sunday evening; Powell Olentangy Liberty wins ice hockey state title Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball state tournament tips off Friday morning at the University of Dayton Arena. Tickets are available at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

Earlier today at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Powell Olentangy Liberty defeated Hunting Valley University School 6-2 to win the OHSAA ice hockey state championship. It’s the first ice hockey state title for any school from Central Ohio in the 46 years of the tournament. State tournament coverage is at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Ice-Hockey/2022-23-Ice-Hockey/2022-23-Ice-Hockey-State-Tournament-Coverage

Yesterday, the OHSAA girls basketball state tournament concluded at the University of Dayton Arena. Congratulations to New Madison Tri-Village (Division IV), Columbus Africentic (Division III), Cincinnati Purcell Marian (Division II) and Cincinnati Princeton (Division I) on state championships. Recaps and stats are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls/Girls-Basketball-2022-23/2023-Girls-Basketball-State-Tournament

Also yesterday, the OHSAA Division I bowling state tournament wrapped up at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. Congratulations to Macedonia Nordonia on winning the girls state title and Beavercreek on winning the boys state title. Results and recaps are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Bowling/Bowling-2022-23/2022-23-Bowling-State-Tournament-Coverage

SUNDAY NIGHT: Wrestling State Finals at the Schottenstein Center

The OHSAA wrestling state tournament concludes this evening at the Schottenstein Center at The Ohio State University.

All matches streamed live at NFHSNetwork.com

Live results at TrackWrestling.com.

Brackets and information: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Wrestling/2022-23-Wrestling/2023-Wrestling-State-Tournament-Coverage

2023 Boys Basketball State Tournament Pairings

University of Dayton Arena

All games televised live on Spectrum News 1 and streamed live at OHSAA.tv

All games on OHSAA Radio Network

Home Team Listed First

Division II

Rocky River Lutheran West (24-3) vs. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (26-2), Friday, 10:45 a.m.

Columbus Bishop Ready (28-0) vs. Akron Buchtel (21-6), Friday, 2 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sunday, 10:45 a.m.

Division IV

Berlin Hiland (19-9) vs. Convoy Crestview (24-3), Friday, 5:15 p.m.

Russia (25-3) vs. Richmond Heights (27-0), Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sunday, 2 p.m.

Division III

Ottawa-Glandorf (24-3) vs. Columbus Africentric (23-5), Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (21-6) vs. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (20-5), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sunday, 5:15 p.m.

Division I

Centerville (25-3) vs. Pickerington Central (23-5), Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

Akron Archbishop Hoban (24-3) vs. Toledo St. John’s (19-9), Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sunday, 8:30 p.m.