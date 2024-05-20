OHSAA Boys Tennis and Boys Volleyball State Tournament Pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – This week the Ohio High School Athletic Association will conduct the 104th annual boys tennis state tournament and the second annual boys volleyball state tournament. The boys tennis state tournament begins Thursday morning at The College of Wooster, while the boys volleyball state tournament begins Saturday afternoon at Pam Evans Smith Arena at Wittenberg University in Springfield.

Boys Tennis

Brackets and coverage of the 104th annual boys tennis state tournament are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Tennis-Boys/2024-Boys-Tennis/2024-Boys-Tennis-State-Tournament-Coverage

The state tournament will be hosted at The College of Wooster, with the nearby Aspen Racquet Club available in case of inclement weather.

Boys Volleyball

The Ohio Boys Scholastic Volleyball Coaches Association conducted the first state tournament in 1988. In 2022, the OHSAA announced that it would sanction the sport of boys volleyball and then held its inaugural state tournament in 2023.

The NFHS Network will stream all six matches from the state tournament, with Chris Solwecki, Michelle Mimna and Jackie Cline on the call.

2024 OHSAA Boys Volleyball State Tournament Pairings

Home team listed first.

All matches at Wittenberg University, Pam Evans Smith Arena

Live stats, live streaming and coverage at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball-Boys/Boys-Volleyball-2024/2024-OHSAA-Boys-Volleyball-State-Tournament-Coverage

Division II

Columbus St. Charles vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary – Saturday, 1:00

Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas vs. Independence – Saturday, 3:00

Championship Game – Sunday, noon

Division I

Powell Olentangy Liberty vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier – Saturday, 5:00

Cleveland St. Ignatius vs. Hilliard Darby – Saturday, 7:00

Championship Game – Sunday, 3:00

Softball Regional Tournament Brackets

https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Softball/Softball-2024/2024-OHSAA-Softball-State-Tournament-Coverage

Track and Field Regional Tournament Information

https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Track-Field/2024-Track-and-Field/2024-State-Tournament-Coverage

