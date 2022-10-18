OHSAA Division II Girls State Tournament Results; Van Buren 4th; Akron St. Vincent St. Mary 5th

by J. R. Reynolds

Following up from last week’s article, the OHSAA Division II Girls State Tournament is officially in the books with both the Lady Black Knights and Lady Irish finishing strong with top five results. The tournament concluded Saturday, October 15th on the Ohio State University Gray course.

Led by Claire Recker, the Van Buren Lady Black Knights finished in fourth place with a team score of 707. Claire shot an impressive 77-79: 156 which landed her individually tied for fourth overall earning her All-Ohio first team honors.

Akron St. Vincent St. Mary senior captain Lola Reynolds capped off her high school golfing career with a score of 95-101: 196 which placed her individually tied for 52nd overall. Sitting in 7th place after day one, the Lady Irish had a strong second day climbing two spots and finishing just nine shots back of Van Buren. Their 716 total was good enough to earn them 5th place overall. Lola is the granddaughter of North Baltimore resident Marge Reynolds and the late Tom Reynolds. She is the daughter of former NB resident Jeff (J.R.) and Marcy Reynolds and the niece of Van Buren coach Rhonda Reynolds Nye.

Complete tournament results may be found at the following link: https://www.baumspage.com/golf/gevent.php?peventID=178&table=C

Congratulations to both the Lady Black Knights and Lady Irish on successful 2022 campaigns!

J.R. Reynolds, Lola Reynolds, Rhonda Reynolds Nye

Lola Reynolds sixth hole tee shot

Lola Reynolds enjoying the walk

Coach Rhonda Reynolds Nye and All State first team Van Buren golfer Claire Recker

Akron St. Vincent St. Mary Lady Irish (Left to Right) Caitrin Coyle, Rylee Hoover, Raygan Hoover, Lola Reynolds, Reese Latta, Mia Ross)

Congratulations to the Van Buren Lady Black Knights (Left to Right) Summer Siefer, Claire Recker, Addyson Adams, Maggie Wehrle, Emily Bishop, Joslyn Hunt

Below is the previous story from J.R., in case you want to read it (without having to search for it) :