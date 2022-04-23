OHSAA Finalizes Spring State Tournament Venues

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the venues for the track and field state tournament and the lacrosse state championships, which complete the slate of locations for the upcoming spring state tournaments.

The track and field state tournament will return to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at The Ohio State University June 3-4, while the lacrosse state championships will move to Historic Crew Stadium June 4.

“We are very excited for our track and field and lacrosse state tournaments to be held at these two fantastic facilities,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “We appreciate the support and cooperation of the folks at Ohio State and the Crew so that our student-athletes and communities can have a great tournament experience to end their season.”

Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium last hosted the track and field state championships in 2019. In 2020, spring sports were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The OHSAA thanks Westerville North, Pickerington North and Hilliard Darby high schools for hosting the state meet in 2021 with some COVID-19 restrictions still in place. It is a one-year agreement with OSU to host the track and field state championships.

The lacrosse state championships had been at Ohio Wesleyan University since the OHSAA began sanctioning the sport in 2017. Historic Crew Stadium, located on the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus, was the home of the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer from 1999 through 2020 before the team moved to its new home, Lower.com Field, in downtown Columbus. The OHSAA reached a three-year agreement with the Crew to host the lacrosse state championships at Historic Crew Stadium (2022, 2023, 2024).

Historic Crew Stadium is the first soccer-specific stadium in the United States and serves as the home venue for Columbus Crew 2, Columbus Crew’s Second Team, playing in MLS NEXT Pro. A developmental team promoting community involvement, Crew 2 completes the Black & Gold player pathway, which begins with Crew Academy and ends with the Crew’s First Team. Previously Historic Crew Stadium served as the home of two-time MLS Cup winner (2008, 2020) Columbus Crew from 1999-2021.

Previously, the OHSAA announced the locations for the spring state tournaments of boys tennis at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, softball at Firestone Stadium in Akron, and baseball at Canal Park in Akron.

2022 OHSAA Spring State Tournaments

Boys Tennis – May 27-28 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason

Softball – June 2-4 at Firestone Stadium, Akron

Track and Field – June 3-4 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, The Ohio State University, Columbus

Lacrosse – June 4 at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

Baseball – June 9-11 at Canal Park, Akron