OHSAA: Football Playoffs Continue

OHSAA Releases Football Regional Semifinal Pairings

Neutral sites selected to host Division I, II, III and V games Friday, Division IV, VI and VII games Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the football regional semifinal playoff pairings and neutral sites Sunday afternoon. Division I, II, III and V will play on Friday, while Division IV, VI and VII will play on Saturday. All games kick off at 7 p.m.

A team’s won-lost record, regional seed and state rank do not factor into neutral site selections. Rarely can an available site be found exactly halfway between the two schools. Neutral sites receive a rental fee amount from the OHSAA and they keep revenue from concessions, parking and program sales.

The regional playoffs follow bracket format (see link below).

Tickets for all games must be purchased in advance at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

Which Seeds Have Advanced to the Third Round

Eight schools seeded ninth or higher have reached the regional semifinals, including four No. 13 seeds, three No. 10 seeds and one No. 9 seed.

Of the 28 regions, 25 No. 1 seeds have advanced, 24 No. 2 seeds, 19 No. 3 seeds, 11 No. 4 seeds, 13 No. 5 seeds, nine No. 6 seeds, one No. 7 seed and two No. 8 seeds.

OHSAA Football Regional Semifinal Pairings

Pairings shown with regional seed and record. Designated home team listed first (higher seed).

Division I – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 1

1 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) vs. 5 Cleveland St. Ignatius (8-3) at Euclid Community Stadium

2 Medina (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (8-3) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 2

4 Perrysburg (11-1) vs. 8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (7-5) at Fostoria Memorial Stadium

2 Springfield (10-1) vs. 3 Centerville (10-2) at Northmont Premier Health Stadium

Region 3

1 Gahanna-Lincoln (11-1) vs. 4 Pickerington Central (9-3) at St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

2 Upper Arlington (10-2) vs. 3 New Albany (9-3) at Westerville Central High School

Region 4

1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (11-1) vs. 5 Mason (10-2) at Middletown Barnitz Stadium

2 Cincinnati Elder (10-2) vs. 3 West Chester Lakota West (12-0) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 5

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (8-3) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

2 Painesville Riverside (11-1) vs. 3 Hudson (12-0) at Maple Heights High School

Region 6

1 Avon (11-1) vs. 5 Olmsted Falls (10-2) at TBA

2 Medina Highland (12-0) vs. 3 Toledo Central Catholic (11-1) at Perkins Firelands Health Stadium

Region 7

1 Massillon Washington (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field

2 Uniontown Lake (11-1) vs. 3 Westerville South (11-1) at Dover Crater Stadium

Region 8

1 Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-0) vs. 4 Kings Mills Kings (11-1) at Mason Atrium Stadium

3 Trenton Edgewood (11-1) vs. 10 Cincinnati Anderson (7-5) at Little Miami Panther Stadium

Division III – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 9

1 Chardon (10-1) vs. 13 Chagrin Falls Kenston (9-3) at Boardman Stadium

2 Canfield (10-1) vs. 3 Youngstown Ursuline (10-2) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium

Region 10

1 Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) vs. 5 Mansfield Senior (10-2) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium

6 Norton (10-2) vs. 10 Parma Padua Franciscan (7-5) at North Royalton Serpentini Stadium

Region 11

1 Thornville Sheridan (11-1) vs. 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (11-1) at Lancaster Fulton Field

2 Jackson (10-2) vs. 3 Columbus Bishop Watterson (11-1) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field

Region 12

1 Hamilton Badin (12-0) vs. 4 Wapakoneta (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

2 Mount Orab Western Brown (11-1) vs. 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (11-1) at Bellbrook Stadium – DL Holmes Field

Division IV – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 13

1 Beloit West Branch (11-1) vs. 13 Akron Buchtel (7-4) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field

6 Jefferson Area (9-3) vs. 7 Canton South (9-3) at South Range Reminder Athletic Complex

Region 14

1 Cleveland Glenville (11-0) vs. 4 Elyria Catholic (10-2) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium

2 Millersburg West Holmes (12-0) vs. 6 Van Wert (11-1) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium

Region 15

4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-3) vs. 9 Columbus Bishop Ready (8-3) at Newark White Field

2 Steubenville (10-2) vs. 3 Columbus East (10-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 16

1 Cincinnati Wyoming (12-0) vs. 13 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-5) at Lakota West Firebird Field

2 Cincinnati Taft (10-2) vs. 6 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (7-5) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division V – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 17

1 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 13 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (6-6) at Girard Arrowhead Stadium

2 Sugarcreek Garaway (12-0) vs. 3 Perry (10-2) at Solon Stewart Field

Region 18

1 Liberty Center (12-0) vs. 4 Coldwater (11-1) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium

2 Bloomdale Elmwood (11-1) vs. 3 Pemberville Eastwood (12-0) at Napoleon Buckenmeyer Stadium

Region 19

1 Ironton (12-0) vs. 5 Portsmouth West (11-1) at Portsmouth Clark Athletic Complex

2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (12-0) vs. 6 Wheelersburg (9-3) at Nelsonville-York Boston Field

Region 20

1 Germantown Valley View (11-1) vs. 5 Cincinnati Madeira (11-1) at Fairfield Alumni Stadium

2 West Milton Milton-Union (11-0) vs. 6 Brookville (11-1) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium

Division VI – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 21

1 Kirtland (12-0) vs. 4 Dalton (10-2) at Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

2 Mogadore (10-0) vs. 6 Cuyahoga Heights (9-2) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 22

5 Columbus Grove (10-2) vs. 8 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (10-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

2 Ashland Crestview (12-0) vs. 3 Columbia Station Columbia (12-0) at Medina Ken Dukes Stadium

Region 23

1 Beverly Fort Frye (11-1) vs. 5 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (8-4) Lancaster Fulton Field

2 Nelsonville-York (11-1) vs. 3 Bellaire (8-4) Philo Sam Hatfield Stadium

Region 24

1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) vs. 4 Versailles (9-3) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

2 Harrod Allen East (11-1) vs. 3 New Madison Tri-Village (11-1) at Bellefontaine AcuSport Stadium

Division VII – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 25

1 Warren John F. Kennedy (10-1) vs. 4 Salineville Southern (11-1) at Canfield High School

3 Danville (10-2) vs. 10 Lucas (6-6) at Clear Fork High School

Region 26

1 McComb (11-1) vs. 4 Lima Central Catholic (8-4) at Ottawa-Glandorf Titan Stadium

2 Antwerp (12-0) vs. 6 Gibsonburg (10-2) at Liberty Center Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Stadium

Region 27

1 Newark Catholic (9-1) vs. 5 Waterford (9-3) at Logan Chieftain Stadium

2 Hannibal River (11-1) vs. 3 Caldwell (11-1) at St. Clairsville Red Devils Stadium

Region 28

1 Ansonia (11-1) vs. 5 New Bremen (9-3) at Greenville Harmon Field

2 Fort Loramie (10-2) vs. 6 Minster (8-4) at Sidney Memorial Stadium