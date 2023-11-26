OHSAA Football State Championships Are Set

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following Friday night’s state semifinals, the matchups are now set for the 52nd Annual Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championship games, which kick off Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

TICKETS

Tickets for the state championships games are only available online at www.ohsaa.org/tickets. Information regarding state championship game ticket packages, including indoor Stadium Club tickets, is available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news-media/articles/tickets-now-on-sale-for-ohsaa-football-state-championships

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS ON SPECTRUM AND OHSAA RADIO NETWORK

All seven state championship games will be televised live on Spectrum News 1. The Spectrum telecasts are also available at http://spectrumnews1.com, http://SpectrumNewsApp.com, and http://OHSAA.tv.

In addition, the games will be broadcast by the OHSAA Radio Network at https://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio.

On Wednesday, the OHSAA Football Playoff Preview Show will be released for radio stations and also a video version on the OHSAA’s social media platforms @OHSAASports.

STATE FINALISTS BY STATE RANK AND REGIONAL SEED

Six of the seven top-ranked teams in the final Associated Press state poll have reached the state championship games (all but Division IV). Four of the state championship games feature a pair of Top 5 ranked teams squaring off, and one of the games (Division V) features the undefeated No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams.

The No. 12 seed in its region with a 5-5 regular-season record, Springfield is now 10-5 and has reached the Division I state championship game. Of the 14 state finalists, 10 were No. 1 seeds in their region, two were No. 2 seeds, one was a No. 4 seed and one was a No. 12 seed.

OHSAA Football State Championship Pairings

All games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Pairings shown with Associated Press state rank.

Designated home team listed first.

All games on Spectrum News 1 and OHSAA Radio Network.

Division II

No. 1 Massillon Washington (15-0) vs. No. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1), Thursday, 7 p.m.

Division VI

No. 1 Kirtland (14-1) vs. Versailles (13-2), Friday, 10:30 a.m.

Division III

No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (15-0) vs. No. 4 Columbus Bishop Watterson (14-1), Friday, December 1, 3 p.m.

Division I

Springfield (10-5) vs. No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (13-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Division VII

No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0) vs. No. 5 Dalton (13-1), Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Division V

No. 1 Perry (15-0) vs. No. 2 Liberty Center (15-0), Saturday, 3 p.m.

Division IV

No. 5 Cleveland Glenville (12-2) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (12-3), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Brackets and Playoff Information: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2023/2023-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage

All-Time Playoff History Database: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/history/FootballParticipants.pdf

OHSAA football home: https://ohsaa.org/sports/football

MaxPreps Ohio Football Home (stats, scoreboard): https://www.maxpreps.com/state/football/ohio.htm