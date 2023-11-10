OHSAA: Football, Volleyball and Soccer on Spectrum, NFHS and OHSAA Radio Network

Volleyball and soccer state tournaments on the NFHS Network; Spectrum to cover 18 regional quarterfinal football games Friday night; more than 15 games on NFHS Network, OHSAA Radio Network Playoff Preview Show linked

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association volleyball and soccer state tournaments are this weekend on the NFHS Network, while the football regional semifinals are Friday night on Spectrum and the NFHS Network.

OHSAA Volleyball on the NFHS Network

The OHSAA girls volleyball state tournament begins Thursday at the Nutter Center at Wright State University. The NFHS Network will have all 12 matches live, with Chris Solwecki and Justin Kinner handling play-by-play duties and Jackie Cline and Michelle Mimna providing analysis.

The broadcast link and state tournament information are posted at:

https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball-Girls/2023-Girls-Volleyball/2023-OHSAA-Girls-Volleyball-State-Tournament-Coverage

OHSAA Soccer on the NFHS Network

The OHSAA girls and boys soccer state championship games are Friday (girls) and Saturday (boys) at Historic Crew Stadium. The NFHS Network will have all six championship matches, with Dwight Burgess handling the play-by-play and John Bluem providing analysis, joined by Andy Krahling on the sideline.

The broadcast link and state tournament information are posted at:

https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2023/2023-OHSAA-State-Tournament-Coverage

OHSAA Playoff Football on Spectrum

Spectrum will televise four games live on Spectrum News 1 and will cover 15 more games online at coverage at http://spectrumnews1.com and www.OHSAA.tv.

Spectrum’s weekly lineup is available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2023/2023-OHSAA-Football-on-Spectrum-News-1

Spectrum News 1 will televise four regional semifinal games live on Friday night, including Canton McKinley vs. Lakewood St. Edward, Pickerington North vs. Hilliard Bradley, Mason vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, and Uniontown Lake vs. Massillon Washington (Channel 314). Live television games available on Spectrum News 1, http://SpectrumNewsApp.com and http://OHSAA.tv

Spectrum will cover an additional 15 games with streaming coverage at http://spectrumnews1.com and http://OHSAA.tv. The games include Medina vs. Cleveland Heights, Dublin Coffman vs. Delaware Olentangy Berlin, Springfield vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, Upper Arlington vs. Gahanna Lincoln, West Chester Lakota West vs. Cincinnati Princeton, Painesville Riverside vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban, Hudson vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, Harrison vs. Cincinnati Anderson, Cincinnati Withrow vs. Troy, Chardon vs. Aurora (7:30 p.m.), Carroll Bloom-Carroll vs. Columbus Bishop Watterson, Wapakoneta vs. Hamilton Badin, Kettering Archbishop Alter vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie, and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep vs. Ironton.

Playoff Coverage on the OHSAA Radio Network

The OHSAA Radio Network information and weekly OHSAA Football Playoff Preview Shows are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio

OHSAA Football Playoff Preview Show #3 is 27:55 and is posted directly at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/News/radio/2023Football/OHSAAPLAYOFFSHOWWEEK3Condensed.mp3

OHSAA Playoff Football on the NFHS Network

The NFHS Network is the OHSAA’s official streaming partner and will cover a number of playoff games each week. The list of games is available at: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/ohsaa/football

Football Playoff Coverage Home and Brackets

https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2023/2023-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage