OHSAA Golf Season Begins Monday; Other Fall Sports Begin Practice August 1

Golf state tournament courses and schedule also announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The golf season begins Monday for member schools of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, which marks the OHSAA’s 120th year for interscholastic athletics in Ohio. All other fall sports begin practice next Friday, August 1, with the regular-season start dates listed below.

Updated season information, calendars, regulations and tournament information for the fall sports is posted at www.OHSAA.org.

Although football practice does not officially start until August 1, teams can already be fulfilling their required acclimation days so that full pads can be worn on the first day of practice.

The golf state tournaments in the first half of October are the first state tournaments of the school year. A new course has joined the state tournament lineup, as Heatherwood Golf Club in Springboro will host the girls Division II state tournament Oct. 6-7. NCR Country Club in Dayton will host the boys Division II state tournament Oct. 6-7, while Firestone Country Club in Akron will host the girls and boys Division I state tournaments Oct. 12-13. NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury will host boys Division III Oct. 13-14.

The OHSAA Ready Reference Calendar for the 2025-26 school year, showing all sanctioned sports, is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Calendar/ReadyReferenceHS.pdf

OHSAA Golf: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/golf

Practice Begins: Monday, July 28

Regular-Season Begins: Monday, July 28

Tournament Draw: September 7

OHSAA Girls Tennis: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/girlstennis

Practice Begins: August 1

Regular-Season Begins: August 8

Tournament Draw: September 21

OHSAA Field Hockey: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/fh

Practice Begins: August 1

Regular-Season Begins: August 15

Tournament Draw: October 5

OHSAA Cross Country: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/cc

Practice Begins: August 1

OHSAA Early Season Invitational: August 16 at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park

Regular-Season Begins: August 18

Tournament Draw: October 5

OHSAA Soccer: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/soccer

Practice Begins: August 1

Regular-Season Begins: August 15

Tournament Draw: October 5

OHSAA Girls Volleyball: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/volleyball

Practice Begins: August 1

Regular-Season Begins: August 15

Tournament Draw: October 5

OHSAA Football: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/football

Practice Begins: August 1 (schools may complete five acclimation period prior to August 1)

Regular-Season Begins: Week of August 18 (first Friday is August 22)

Playoff Qualifiers Announced: October 26