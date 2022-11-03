OHSAA Radio Network Playoff Preview Show and Spectrum Broadcasts

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association football regional quarterfinals are Friday night, and Spectrum has announced its second-round game coverage. In addition, the OHSAA Radio Network has posted its weekly Playoff Preview Show.

Spectrum will televise three games live on Spectrum News 1 and will cover 12 more games online at www.OHSAA.tv.

The OHSAA Radio Network’s weekly OHSAA Football Playoff Preview Show is available for download and use by stations as part of their football playoff coverage at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio. Please see below for details.

OHSAA Playoff Football on Spectrum

Spectrum News 1 will televise three regional quarterfinal games live on Friday night, including Canton McKinley at Mentor, Pickerington North at Pickerington Central and Cincinnati St. Xavier at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (at Norwood).

Spectrum will cover an additional 12 games with streaming coverage, including 5. Cleveland St. Ignatius at 4. Cleveland Heights, 7. Wadsworth at 2. Medina, 8. Powell Olentangy Liberty at 1. Dublin Jerome, 11. Marysville at 3. Centerville, 11. Hilliard Davidson at 3. New Albany, 10. Westerville Central at 2. Upper Arlington, 6. Cincinnati Princeton at 3. West Chester Lakota West, 9. Canal Winchester at 1. Massillon Washington, 7. Columbus St. Francis DeSales at 2. Uniontown Lake, 5. Cincinnati Withrow at 4. Kings Mills Kings, 7. Granville at 2. Jackson and 5. Bellbrook at 4. Wapakoneta. All 15 games are available at www.OHSAA.tv.

Spectrum’s lineup is available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2022/2022-OHSAA-Football-on-Spectrum

Playoff Coverage on the OHSAA Radio Network

The OHSAA Radio Network’s weekly OHSAA Football Playoff Preview Show is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio

OHSAA Football Playoff Preview Show #2 is 32:43 and is posted directly at:

https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/News/radio/2022Football/OHSAAPLAYOFFPREVIEWSHOWWEEK2.mp3

In this week’s show, host Marty Bannister chats with OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. The show includes regional reports from Dave Doney (Newark WNKO), Todd Walker (Lima WIMA), Marc Means (Youngstown WBBW), Lance Morris (Fostoria WBVI/WFOB), Chris Solwecki (OHSAA Radio Network) and Ryan Baker (Columbus WBNS)

The show includes one local break (2:00) after Beau Rugg’s interview for stations to insert their own spots.

All seven football state championship games will be broadcast by the OHSAA Radio Network. Stations that have not yet entered into affiliate status can contact Tim Stried at tstried@ohsaa.org. There is no fee to carry OHSAA Radio Network programming and there are 24 local avails in each game. Network game broadcasts are available through Skyview Satellite or an online feed.

More Football Playoff Coverage

Playoff Coverage Home and Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021/2022-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage