OHSAA Regional and State Tournament Pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association will conduct four state tournaments this week, along with the regional tournaments in boys basketball. On Saturday, the OHSAA concluded state tournaments in gymnastics and Division II bowling.

The girls basketball state tournament begins Thursday at the University of Dayton Arena, the wrestling state tournament begins Friday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, the Division I bowling state tournament begins Friday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, and the ice hockey state tournament begins Saturday morning at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Wrestling State Tournament Qualifiers, Brackets and Information

All matches streamed live at NFHSNetwork.com

Live results at TrackWrestling.com

https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Wrestling/2022-23-Wrestling/2023-Wrestling-State-Tournament-Coverage

Ice Hockey State Tournament Pairings and Information

All games at Nationwide Arena, Columbus

All games streamed live at NFHSNetwork.com

State Semifinal: Hunting Valley University School vs. Sylvania Northview, Saturday, 9 a.m.

State Semifinal: Powell Olentangy Liberty vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius, Saturday, noon

State Championship Game: Sunday, noon

https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Ice-Hockey/2022-23-Ice-Hockey/2022-23-Ice-Hockey-State-Tournament-Coverage

Division I Bowling State Tournament Qualifiers and Division II Results

https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Bowling/Bowling-2022-23/2022-23-Bowling-State-Tournament-Coverage

Gymnastics State Tournament Results

https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Gymnastics/2022-23-Gymnastics/2023-Gymnastics-State-Tournament-Coverage

Statewide Basketball Brackets

Girls: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls/Girls-Basketball-2022-23/2023-OHSAA-Girls-Basketball-Statewide-Tournament-Brackets

See below for state tournament pairings

Boys: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Boys/Boys-Basketball-2022-23/2023-OHSAA-Boys-Basketball-Statewide-Tournament-Brackets

See below for regional tournament pairings

2023 Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings

All games at University of Dayton Arena

Home Team Listed First

Semifinal Games on Spectrum Channel 314. Championship Games on Spectrum News 1.

All games on OHSAA Radio Network.

Division I

Cincinnati Princeton (26-2) vs. Grafton Midview (23-4), Friday, 6 p.m.

Pickerington Central (24-4) vs. Olmsted Falls (23-3), Friday, 8 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Cincinnati Purcell Marian (25-2) vs. Bryan (25-2), Thursday, 11 a.m.

Canal Fulton Northwest (26-2) vs. Proctorville Fairland (27-0), Thursday, 1 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division III

Wheelersburg (25-2) vs. Columbus Africentric (22-4), Friday, 11 a.m.

Castalia Margaretta (22-6) vs. Doylestown Chippewa (24-4), Friday, 1 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

Division IV

Toledo Christian (22-4) vs. New Middletown Springfield (24-3), Thursday, 6 p.m.

New Madison Tri-Village (28-0) vs. Berlin Hiland (22-6), Thursday, 8 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Saturday, 2 p.m.

2023 Boys Basketball Regional Tournament Pairings

Game dates, times and location subject to change.

Home Team Listed First

Division I

Region 1

Garfield Heights (22-3) vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius (19-7) at Kent State University MAC Center, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Perrysburg (20-5) vs. Toledo St. John’s (17-9) at University of Toledo Savage Arena, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Kent State University MAC Center, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 2

Lakewood St. Edward (21-2) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (22-3) at Kent State University MAC Center, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Stow-Munroe Falls (24-2) vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (19-7) at Kent State University MAC Center, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Kent State University MAC Center, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 3

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (23-3) vs. Newark (19-7) at Ohio Dominican University Alumni Hall, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Westerville South (21-5) vs. Pickerington Central (21-5) at Ohio Dominican University Alumni Hall, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio University Convocation Center, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 4

Centerville (23-3) vs. Cincinnati Elder (21-4) at Xavier University Cintas Center, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Princeton (18-7) vs. Fairfield (22-4) at Xavier University Cintas Center, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Xavier University Cintas Center, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Division I State Tournament

Region 4 vs. Region 3, University of Dayton Arena, March 18, 5:15 p.m.

Region 2 vs. Region 1, University of Dayton Arena, March 18, 8:30 p.m.

State Championship Game: at University of Dayton Arena, March 19, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Region 5

Akron Buchtel (19-6) vs. Youngstown Chaney (18-8) at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Cleveland Glenville (16-8) vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (16-10) at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Region 6

Sandusky (24-1) vs. Rocky River Lutheran West (22-3) at Bowling Green State University Stroh Center, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Rossford (21-4) vs. Van Wert (18-7) at Bowling Green State University Stroh Center, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green State University Stroh Center, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Region 7

Columbus Bishop Ready (26-0) vs. Zanesville Maysville (24-1) at Ohio University Convocation Center, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Dresden Tri-Valley (19-7) vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union (23-3) at Ohio University Convocation Center, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio University Convocation Center, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Region 8

Kettering Archbishop Alter (18-7) or Cincinnati Taft (21-2) vs. Cincinnati Woodward (19-4) or Dayton Dunbar (19-6) at Vandalia Butler High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Columbus Bishop Watterson (17-9) vs. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (24-2) at Vandalia Butler High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Vandalia Butler High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division II State Tournament

Region 6 vs. Region 8, University of Dayton Arena, March 17, 10:45 a.m.

Region 7 vs. Region 5, University of Dayton Arena, March 17, 2 p.m.

State Championship Game: at University of Dayton Arena, March 19, 10:45 a.m.

Division III

Region 9

Cuyahoga Heights (22-3) vs. Beachwood (17-8) at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Mentor Lake Catholic (17-9) vs. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (18-5) at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 10

Haviland Wayne Trace (20-6) vs. Canton Central Catholic (16-9) at Bowling Green State University Stroh Center, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf (22-3) vs. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (22-3) at Bowling Green State University Stroh Center, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green State University Stroh Center, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 11

Columbus Africentric (21-5) vs. Sugarcreek Garaway (22-4) at Ohio University Convocation Center, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Minford (22-1) or Seaman North Adams (20-4) vs. South Point (20-4) or Chillicothe Zane Trace (21-3) at Ohio University Convocation Center, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio University Convocation Center, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 12

New Madison Tri-Village (21-5) vs. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (19-6) at Kettering James S. Trent Arena, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Camden Preble Shawnee (22-3) vs. Casstown Miami East (24-2) at Kettering James S. Trent Arena, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Kettering James S. Trent Arena, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division III State Tournament

Region 10 vs. Region 11, University of Dayton Arena, March 18, 10:45 a.m.

Region 12 vs. Region 9, University of Dayton Arena, March 18, 2 p.m.

State Championship Game: at University of Dayton Arena, March 19, 5:15 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13

North Robinson Colonel Crawford (19-7) vs. Dalton (16-8) at Canton Fieldhouse, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (22-4) vs. Richmond Heights (25-0) at Canton Fieldhouse, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Canton Fieldhouse, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 14

Maria Stein Marion Local 21-4) vs. Hamler Patrick Henry (20-5) at Bowling Green State University Stroh Center, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Convoy Crestview (22-3) vs. Sycamore Mohawk (23-3) at Bowling Green State University Stroh Center, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green State University Stroh Center, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 15

Stewart Federal Hocking (22-3) vs. Berlin Hiland (17-9) at Ohio University Convocation Center, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Franklin Furnace Green (20-5) vs. Westerville Northside Christian (22-3) at Ohio University Convocation Center, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio University Convocation Center, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 16

Columbus Patriot Preparatory Academy (18-6) vs. Jackson Center (25-1) at Kettering Fairmont Trent Arena, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Russia (23-3) vs. Troy Christian (23-3) at Kettering Fairmont Trent Arena, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Kettering Fairmont Trent Arena, Friday, 7 p.m.

Division IV State Tournament

Region 15 vs. Region 14, University of Dayton Arena, March 17, 5:15 p.m.

Region 16 vs. Region 13, University of Dayton Arena, March 17, 8:30 p.m.

State Championship Game: at University of Dayton Arena, March 19, 2 p.m.