OHSAA Releases Football State Semifinal Pairings 

Regional champions meet Friday night for a berth in the state championships

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and sites for next Friday night’s football state semifinal games. Last Tuesday, the OHSAA announced how the regions would be paired in the state semifinals, which is based on the geography of the schools involved.

The top team on the bracket is the home team in the state semifinals, which are listed first in the pairings below. A team’s won-lost record, regional seed and state rank do not factor into the state semifinal home/away designation.

STATE SEMIFINALISTS BY SEED

Of the 28 regional champions, 17 were No. 1 seeds in their region. There were also three No. 2 seeds that have advanced to the state semifinals, along with one No. 3 seed, two No. 4 seeds, two No. 5 seeds, one No. 6 seed, one No. 7 seed and one No. 12 seed.

TICKETS

Tickets for all playoff games are available on Mondays at www.ohsaa.org/tickets. Information regarding state championship game tickets are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news-media/articles/tickets-now-on-sale-for-ohsaa-football-state-championships

ABOUT NEUTRAL SITES

Neutral sites receive a hosting stipend from the OHSAA and also keep revenue from concessions, parking, 50-50 raffles and program sales. In addition, the OHSAA pays for the officials.

Of note, a team’s regional seed, state rank and overall record do not factor into the decisions on neutral site locations.

Without schools being willing to host games, the OHSAA would not be able to use neutral sites. Many factors go into determining locations for each game, and rarely can a site be found that is exactly halftime between the two schools. Once a potential site is determined, the school must be available and willing to host a game on the requested night.

Football Brackets and Playoff Information: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2023/2023-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage

OHSAA Football State Semifinal Pairings

All games on Friday, November 24, at 7 p.m.

Pairings shown with Associated Press state rank.

Designated home team listed first. Note there are several changes from initial release on Nov. 14.

Division I

Springfield (9-5) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (10-4) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

No. 6 Hilliard Bradley (13-1) vs. No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field

Division I State Championship: Friday, December 1, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division II

No. 4 Cincinnati Anderson (13-1) vs. No. 1 Massillon Washington (14-0) at Historic Crew Stadium

No. 2 Avon (14-0) vs. No. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) at Parma Byers Field at Robert Boulton Stadium

Division II State Championship: Thursday, November 30, 7 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division III

No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (14-0) vs. Chardon (11-3) at Elyria Mercy Field at Ely Stadium

Celina (12-2) vs. No. 4 Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-1) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium

Division III State Championship: Friday, December 1, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division IV

No. 5 Cleveland Glenville (11-2) vs. No. 4 Canton South (14-0) at Euclid Community Stadium

No. 2 Steubenville (13-1) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (11-3) at Westerville Central High School

Division IV State Championship: Saturday, December 2, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division V

No. 1 Perry (14-0) vs. No. 7 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (12-1) at Shelby WAC Stadium

No. 6 Germantown Valley View (13-1) vs. No. 2 Liberty Center (14-0) Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division V State Championship: Saturday, December 2, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VI

No. 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (14-0) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (13-1) at Louisville Leopard Stadium

No. 9 Columbus Grove (12-2) vs. Versailles (12-2) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

Division VI State Championship: Friday, December 1, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VII

No. 10 Hamler Patrick Henry (12-2) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) at Lima Spartan Stadium

No. 5 Dalton (12-1) vs. Caldwell (11-3) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Division VI State Championship: Saturday, December 2, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

– Spectrum will announce its playoff game selections by noon on Mondays, followed by the NFHS Network game selections. If a game is selected by Spectrum or the NFHS Network, there are no other live video broadcasts permitted. The Spectrum game selections will be posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2023/2023-OHSAA-Football-on-Spectrum-News-1

