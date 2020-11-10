OHSAA Soccer and Volleyball State Tournament Pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association will conduct state tournaments this week volleyball and soccer. Please see below for state tournament pairings in volleyball and soccer, along with broadcast details and media information.

Tickets

The two competing schools in each game are provided with a specific number of tickets base on attendance limitations currently set by the Ohio Department of Health’s Sports Order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no general admission public sale of tickets for the state semifinals or state championship games.

For the volleyball state tournament, a maximum of 600 fans are permitted per match. Both teams will be allotted 292 tickets for each match.

For the soccer state semifinals, the number of tickets is dependent on the size of the stadium, as 15 percent of the permanent seating capacity is permitted. For the state championship games at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, 1,500 fans are permitted. The teams will be allotted 750 tickets.

2020 OHSAA Volleyball State Tournament Pairings

All matches at Vandalia Butler High School.

Home team listed first. State rankings according to final OHSVCA coaches association state poll.

State tournament media credentials: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/credentials

NFHS Network live streaming and live stats of all state tournament matches: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball/2020-Volleyball/2020-OHSAA-Volleyball-State-Tournament-Coverage

Division II

No. 2 Plain City Jonathan Alder (22-0) vs. No. 4 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (13-4), Friday, 10 a.m.

No. 6 Tipp City Tippecanoe (27-0) vs. No. 1 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (21-1), Friday, 1:00

Division II State Championship: Sunday, 9 a.m.

Division I

No. 11 Columbus Bishop Watterson (17-6) vs. No. 1 Parma Padua Franciscan (20-0), Friday, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (21-2) vs. No. 9 Cleveland St. Joseph Academy (16-9), Friday 7 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sunday, 12:30 p.m.

Division IV

Newark Catholic (20-5) vs. No. 3 New Bremen (N/A), Saturday, 10 a.m.

No. 2 Tiffin Calvert (27-0) vs. Dalton (18-8), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sunday, 4 p.m.

Division III

No. 4 Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (27-1) vs. No. 3 Independence (N/A), Saturday, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Huron (23-2) vs. No. 7 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (20-7), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sunday, 7:30 p.m.

2020 OHSAA Boys Soccer State Tournament Pairings

Statewide Soccer Brackets and Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2020/2020-OHSAA-Soccer-State-Tournament-Coverage

Home Team Listed First. Rankings are from the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association State Poll released on Tuesday, October 22, 2020.

Division I

No. 1 Cleveland St. Ignatius (19-0-0) vs. No. 3 Medina (18-1-2) at Brunswick High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 7 New Albany (17-3-1) vs. No. 8 Cincinnati St. Xavier (16-2-2) at Xenia High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Saturday, 7 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus

Division II

No. 2 Warren Howland (20-0-1) vs. No. 12 Lima Shawnee (17-2-1) at Lexington High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 13 Albany Alexander (18-1-1) vs No. 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (22-0-0) at Westerville North High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Saturday, 4 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus

Division III

No. 9 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (15-2-4) vs. Toledo Ottawa Hills (15-5-1) at Mansfield Senior High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Wheelersburg (21-0-0) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Mariemont (21-0-0) at Springfield High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Saturday, 1 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus

2020 OHSAA Girls Soccer State Tournament Pairings

Statewide Soccer Brackets and Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2020/2020-OHSAA-Soccer-State-Tournament-Coverage

Home Team Listed First. Rankings are from the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association State Poll released on Tuesday, October 22, 2020.

Division I

No. 2 Strongsville (18-0-0) vs. No. 12 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (14-3-3) at Lexington High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Lewis Center Olentangy (17-2-2) vs. No. 6 Centerville (21-1-1) at Springfield High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Friday, 7 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus

Division II

No. 3 Rocky River (19-0-2) vs. No. 1 Mansfield Madison Comprehensive (19-0-3) at Medina High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

No. 2 Granville (18-0-2) vs. No. 14 Monroe (18-2-1) at Xenia High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Friday, 4 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus

Division III

No. 4 Kirtland (17-1-3) vs. No. 10 Findlay Liberty-Benton (17-2-2) at Avon High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Gahanna Columbus Academy (11-3-2) vs. No. 3 Cincinnati Country Day (16-0-4) at Bellbrook High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Friday, 1 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus