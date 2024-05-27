OHSAA Softball Tournament Finals Begin Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association softball state tournament begins Thursday morning at historic Firestone Stadium in Akron, when four schools in each of four divisions will compete for a state championship. But first, the OHSAA will crown two boys volleyball state champions today in the second annual OHSAA state tournament hosted by Wittenberg University.

Three schools will make their first state tournament appearance in the softball state tournament (Monroeville, South Webster and Bryan), while two teams are back to defend their state title from last year (Austintown-Fitch and Strasburg-Franklin). All 12 state tournament games will be live on the NFHS Network and the OHSAA Radio Network. Tickets are available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT AT FIRESTONE STADIUM

Next year, Firestone Stadium will turn 100 years old. The brick stadium has hosted the OHSAA softball state tournament since 2008. Last year the City of Akron purchased and installed a new surface of artificial field turf that covers the entire playing field.

Tickets for all state tournament games are available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

All 12 games from the softball state tournament will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network (subscription) and the OHSAA Radio Network. David Wilson, Ryan Baker, Bill Morgan, Tim Alcorn, Karen Linder, Jeff Kurtz and Melissa Basil will have the call.

More information and live stats are available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Softball/Softball-2024/2024-OHSAA-Softball-State-Tournament-Coverage

2024 Softball State Tournament Pairings

Home team listed first.

All games at Firestone Stadium, Akron.

All games on the NFHS Network and the OHSAA Radio Network.

Pairings shown with final state rank by Ohio Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.

Division IV

No. 1 Strasburg-Franklin (28-3) vs. No. 2 Minster (29-1), Thursday, May 30, 10 a.m.

No. 8 Viena Mathews (23-8) vs. Monroeville (23-6), Thursday, May 30, 12:30 p.m.

Div. IV State Championship: Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m.

Division III

No. 6 Oak Harbor (27-2) vs. Baltimore Liberty Union (23-6), Thursday, May 30, 3 p.m.

South Webster (25-3) vs. No. 2 Canfield South Range (28-3), Thursday, May 30, 5:30 p.m.

Div. III State Championship: Saturday, June 1, 12:45 p.m.

Division II

No. 3 Springfield Kenton Ridge (28-4) vs. No. 1 Canfield (25-3), Friday, May 31, 10 a.m.

Bryan (21-5) vs. Circleville Logan Elm (21-8), Friday, May 31, 12:30 p.m.

Div. II State Championship: Saturday, June 1, 3:30 p.m.

Division I

No. 4 Austintown-Fitch (21-1) vs. Fairfield (23-3), Friday, May 31, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (29-1) vs. No. 2 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (30-1), Friday, May 31, 5:30 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Saturday, June 1, 6:15 p.m.